National Museum of African American History and Culture has a new exhibit honoring Black hockey players

The "Sports: Leveling the Playing Field" gallery exhibit explores hockey's early history and Black athletes' contribution to the sport.

WASHINGTON — A new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture will pay tribute to Black hockey players, such as Willie O'Ree, who was the National Hockey League's first Black player.

The "Sports: Leveling the Playing Field" gallery, the exhibition case explores hockey's early history and Black athletes' contribution to the sport.

"The space covers the involvement of Black players in the early history of hockey, the role they played in modernizing the sport during the 19th century, hockey's influence in the personal development of African American youth and the growing number of Black hockey players in the NHL," said the National Museum of African American History and Culture in a statement.

Among the items featured will be a stick used and signed by Joel Ward and a patch and magazine from the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club -- paying tribute to the history of Black hockey players in the DMV region.