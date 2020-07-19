Prince George's County woman a finalist for NHL Award

Alexandria Briggs-Blake is one of three finalists for Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

The NHL’s Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award is given each year to an individual who through the sports of hockey, has positively impacted his or her community.

Alexandria Briggs-Blake from Prince George’s County is one of three finalists to receive this prestigious award.

She was nominated by the Capitals as a woman who founded the Tucker Road Ducks — a predominantly African American ice hockey team for youth in Prince George's County. But while she was honored for starting something amazing in her community, a fire destroyed the team's rink in 2017.

Since then, Briggs-Blake has been instrumental in securing funds for a new rink to be built, securing ice time and equipment for the kids in the meantime. She’s a hockey mom on a mission to make her community better, and create an inclusive environment for youth to learn about hockey and play it.

"When my son started playing hockey, there was no team for him to be on, so that's what sparked it in me to start a team here in our own community and introducing the sport to other African American children and other kids from around the DMV who want to come to play," says Briggs-Blake.

Excited and proud to support Alexandria Briggs-Blake as one of three finalists for the 2020 #NHLOReeAward!



Briggs-Blake's work with @TuckerRdDucks has long been an inspiration to all in the hockey community.



Voting begins Monday. For more info, visit https://t.co/kjJiAY0NBW pic.twitter.com/MB7f3IzhxK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 17, 2020

She will learn soon if she is the winner of this award, and says it would mean the world to her and her community.

"It would be such an honor to win an award in Willie O'Ree's name. I'm already honored to be nominated for it, in his name, but to win it, I would just be over the moon. It would just mean a lot for the kids and that's what it's all about for me."