'Cut the sales tax' | Maryland gubernatorial candidate discusses economy, abortion, school resource officers

Robin Ficker is running in a four-way race to become the GOP nominee for Maryland's next governor

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Editor's Note: This is one part of a series of profiles of the candidates running in Maryland's gubernatorial race leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

In less than a week many voters in Maryland will head to the polls, ahead of the general election in November, to help elect politicians in a number of races, including a tight race to replace Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term-limited.

To help prepare voters, WUSA9 is sitting down with both the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates to learn more about their platforms and priorities.

In a four-way GOP contest, Robin Ficker is among the Republican candidates for Maryland's gubernatorial race. Ficker served one term in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1979 to 1983. He’s run unsuccessfully for Congress, Montgomery County Executive and the Montgomery County Council.

Ficker is also a professional attorney who was recently disbarred.

Ficker recently spoke with WUSA9's Adam Longo to discuss everything from why he's running to his views on abortion, given the latest Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v. Wade.

Read on for selections from Ficker's answers during the Q&A:

Qualifications

"I've placed 25 matters on the ballot in Montgomery County -- more or less been acting as governor in Montgomery County -- that have received 2,537,403 votes -- more votes than Larry Hogan and Ben Jealous put together. We got term limits through over the opposition of every elected Democrat, over the opposition of five Washington Post editorials. We got 70% of the vote."

Abortion

"I'm pro-life and I'm not going to sign a pro-abortion bill, but I'm realistic. I know that the Democrats have the moves to do pretty much what they want. I'm not going to be assisting them. But that's what's going to happen."

Economy

"I’m the only candidate for Governor who wants to give people a tax cut. This gas tax, inflation tax that people have talked about would save the average family only $50 a year. There's the two-cent cut in the state sales tax which amounts to $780 a year per household. It also sends out a word to businesses across the country that, hey, Maryland is business friendly because no state has ever cut state sales tax in US history. So we'd be the first one."

School Resource Officers

"Well, I think we need to make sure our kids are safe. And if the parents want school resource source officers, I'm in favor of it."

Alignment with Hogan and Trump

"I get along with both Trump and Hogan voters because I am broad-minded. I can disagree without being disagreeable. I've said nothing nasty, as the other two have been doing against each other in the campaign. We need to unite the Maryland Republican Party. We are only 25% of the voters. Well, we need to unite and win this time."

