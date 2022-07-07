'I'm 100% a Kelly Schulz Republican' | Gubernatorial candidate discusses inflation, abortion, school resource officers

Schulz is running in a four-way race to become the GOP nominee for Maryland's next governor, with the endorsement of current Gov. Larry Hogan.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in Maryland's gubernatorial race leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

In less than two weeks many voters in Maryland will head to the polls, ahead of the general election in November, to help elect politicians in a number of races, including a tight race to replace Larry Hogan, who has reached his term limits.

To help prepare voters, WUSA9 is sitting down with both the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates to learn more about their platforms and priorities.

In a four-way GOP contest, Kelly Schulz, Republican candidate for Maryland's gubernatorial race, has Hogan's endorsement. Her professional experiences include working as a waitress and bartender prior to and during her collegiate studies at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. She graduated in 2006.

Following college, Schulz started a small cybersecurity business and then went on to serve two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates representing Frederick County. After Gov. Hogan's election in 2014, he selected Schulz to serve as Maryland's secretary of labor and she went on to serve in that role and later as secretary of commerce.

Schulz sat down with WUSA9's Adam Longo at a recent campaign event to discuss everything from why she's running to her views on abortion, given the latest Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v. Wade. Read on for selections from the Q&A:

Qualifications

Schulz: I waited tables and tended bar throughout most of my adult life. I graduated from college when I was 36 with a political science degree. From there I went into private business. I started a small business. Looking at the legislative side, the private business side and the executive branch administrative side, I think those give me unique qualifications.

Abortion

Schulz: Personally, I am pro-life. The Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade will have no consequence on the current law in Maryland and under my governorship, nothing will change.

Economy

Schulz: We want to be able to make sure we decrease the inflation tax and decrease the gas tax and retirement tax so people can afford to live here. Because hard-working Marylanders need to be able to afford to stay in Maryland just like the truckers that are out here working hard paycheck to paycheck every day. We need to be able to create more jobs in our state. I have a great background in workforce development in being able to create skills for entry and mid-level positions so Marylanders have a place to go to increase their prosperity. I want to be able to make sure we keep our cost of living and our families in perspective that they can afford to live here and retire here."

School Resource Officers

Schulz: I’ve had many conversations, one as early as today, talking about putting law enforcement officers in school surroundings so that kids understand they’re there in order to help them.

Alignment with Hogan and Trump