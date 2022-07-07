Everything you need to know about early voting in Maryland

Early voting runs through July 14, with primary elections on Tuesday, July 19.

MARYLAND, USA — Primary Election Day in Maryland is less than two weeks away and people are officially heading to the polls for early voting.

People can head to the polls in person for early voting now through July 14, including Saturday and Sunday. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Who can vote early?

Registered voters

Any person that registered to vote before early voting

Any person that is eligible to register to vote can register and vote at a voting center in the county they live To register, prospective voters must bring a document that proves where they live such as a MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or another government document with your name and new address.



Where can I vote early?

For both the 2022 gubernatorial primary and general elections, you can vote in an early voting center in the county where you live.

How will I vote during early voting?

When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and vote your ballot. Instructions will be available and if needed an election judge will be available to answer any questions on how to vote.

How do you vote by mail-in ballot?

Instructions will be provided with the ballot on how to vote. To receive the mail-in options voters must either:

The deadline depends on how the person decides to receive the ballot.

If you hand deliver your request and the ballots are ready, you can pick up your mail-in ballot. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in person is election day.

If you want to receive your ballot by mail or fax, your request must be received, not just mailed, by July 12.

If you want to receive your ballot via the internet, your request must be received by 5 p.m. on July 15 for a request sent in the mail, or by 11:59 pm, for a request sent by fax or submitted online.