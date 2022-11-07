'We should be helping people through this period of time' | Maryland Gubernatorial candidate discusses inflation, abortion, school resource officers

Joe Werner is running in a four-way race to become the GOP nominee for Maryland's next governor

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Editor's Note: This is one part of a series of profiles of the candidates running in Maryland's gubernatorial race leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

In just over one week many voters in Maryland will head to the polls, ahead of the general election in November, to help elect politicians in a number of races, including a tight race to replace Larry Hogan, who has reached his term limits.

To help prepare voters, WUSA9 is sitting down with both the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates to learn more about their platforms and priorities.

In a four-way GOP contest, Joe Werner is among the Republican candidates for Maryland's gubernatorial race.

Werner is a practicing attorney. He grew up in Baltimore, went to Towson University and got his law degree from UDC.

Werner spoke with WUSA9's Adam Longo at a recent campaign event to discuss everything from why he's running to his views on abortion, given the latest Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v. Wade.

Read on for selections from the Q&A:

Qualifications

Werner: I'm an attorney, and I've also worked on legislation and I've dealt with big companies and I've dealt with family law. So I think I got a really well-developed background and understand everything from a corporate angle down to just regular people.

Abortion

Werner: I believe it should be limited. I'm with the 15-week heartbeat though. After 15 weeks, it's an individual that has a heartbeat. Also, I think there should be an exception for ectopic pregnancies and the life of the mother.

Economy

Werner: I would try to cut some regulations. Costs go up because of regulation. Also, we have to attract more business and regulations keep them out. Also, I will say we should do away with the gas tax for at least six months to a year depending on how the economy goes. We have a seven and a half billion dollar surplus. We should be helping people through this period of time.

School Resource Officers

Werner: More. You know what, schools are very valuable. Children are very valuable. Why do we not have like a sea of school resource officers in every school when you have one police officer for every 200 people? If you have 500 children in the school? Why don't you have more police during that period in the day, like two or three? I would maybe expand the role of the Public Safety Department. Public Safety, the prisons and all that. So why don't you have guards at the schools instead of having the local police? Have it be a state responsibility?

