Here are the projected winners in Maryland's 2022 primary election

Voters hit the polls in the Free State Tuesday to cast their ballots for the 2022 primary elections.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — Polling places have closed and votes are being counted for the 2022 primary election in Maryland, in a number of tight races, including a gubernatorial race to replace current Gov. Larry Hogan.

Eight congressional seats and one Senate race – for which incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is running for re-election -- as well as state comptroller and attorney general positions are also up for grabs.

Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. The term-limited governor had backed his former Cabinet member Kelly Schulz.

Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. The top Democratic candidates include former U.S. Labor Secretary and Democratic Party chair Tom Perez, bestselling author Wes Moore and state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term defeating a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Reps. Steny Hoyer, David Trone, Jamie Raskin, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Kweisi Mfume and John Sarbanes, state legislators Neil Parrot, Brooke Lierman, Heather Mizeur, former U.S. Capitol Police officer Chris Palombi and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also took home big wins Tuesday night.