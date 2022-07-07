VOTER GUIDE | Maryland voters head to the polls Tuesday

Here is everything you need to know about where, when and how to cast your vote.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday, July 19 to nominate their party’s candidate in a slew of statewide, county and city races.

Some of the offices up for grabs include:

Governor

Attorney General

State Comptroller

All eight U.S. House districts (including an open seat in the 4th congressional district)

A U.S. Senate seat

State Senate

House of Delegates

County Executives

County Councils

Boards of Education

Poll hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than July 19th and received at Board of Election offices by July 21.

Find Your Polling Place

https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch

Look Up Your Voter Information

https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch

Track Your Ballot

https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch

Below is a list of candidates in contested races, as well as biographical and/or links to their campaign websites.

GOVERNOR: REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Current Republican Governor Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Dan Cox

Cox, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2019—where he represents portions of Frederick and Carroll counties. He is also an attorney.

Website: https://www.coxforfreedom.com/



Robin Ficker

He is a former one-term state delegate and he has run two unsuccessful bids for a U.S. House seat, a state Senate office, and in 2018 a run for Montgomery County Executive. He is known to have gotten several ballot measures put onto ballots—many of them related to tax measures.



Kelly Schulz

Current republican Governor Larry Hogan has endorsed Schulz-his former Commerce Secretary. Prior to serving as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, she also served as the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. She also is a former state delegate.

Website: https://www.kellyschulzforgovernor.com/



Joe Werner

He is an attorney and is running for public office for the first time as a Republican. He has run for state and local offices in the past as a Democrat. Previous offices he has sought include: U.S. Congress: District 1, and a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Website: https://wernerformaryland.com

GOVERNOR: DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Current Republican Governor Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Jon Baron

He is an attorney, former Capitol Hill staffer, who also worked in the Pentagon during the Clinton administration. He was Vice President of Evidence-Based Policy for Arnold Ventures—which is a philanthropic group that works in education, health care, public finance and criminal justice. In 2001 he founded a nonprofit that promotes evidence-based solutions to government problems. This is his first run for political office.

Website: https://jonbaron.com/

Peter Franchot

He as been Maryland Comptroller since 2007. Prior to that Franchot served in the Maryland House of Delegates (1987-2007). He is also an attorney. He served in the U.S. Army (1968-1970) during the Vietnam War. He also worked with Ralph Nader and as Staff Director for then-Congressman Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) from 1980-1986. Franchot was also special counsel to the chair of the Subcommittee on Energy Conservation and Power (1985-1986). He also served on the transportation committee at the National Conference of State Legislatures (2004-2005).

Douglas Gansler

He is a former Maryland Attorney General (2007-2015). Before that, he was the State’s Attorney for Montgomery County (1999-2007). He lost the Democratic primary race for Governor of Maryland in 2014 to Anthony Brown. He worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney (1992-1998). He was elected to serve as President of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2012.

Ralph Jaffe

He is a retired educator. In the past, he has run unsuccessfully for Governor and the U.S. Senate.

Website: http://www.fedupwithcrookedpolitics.com/

Ashwani Jain

He has worked at the White House during President Obama's administration, as well as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He was one of 33 democrats running for an At-Large seat on the Montgomery County Council back in 2018. He finished 8th in that race.

Website: https://www.jainforgovernor.com/

John King

He served as U.S. Secretary of Education during President Barack Obama’s final year in office. He is a professor at the University of Maryland, and he founded a non-profit organization called Strong Future Maryland. This is his first run at political office. He holds a doctorate degree in education administration and has worked as a high school teacher and middle school principal. He has also worked as an advisor at the U.S. Department of Education.

Website: https://johnkingforgovernor.com/

Wes Moore

He is a military veteran, small business owner and former CEO of the poverty-fighting organization Robin Hood Foundation. He is from Takoma Park, Maryland. He graduated from Valley Forge Military College and went on to Johns Hopkins University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. He has worked in finance at the Deutsche Bank in London and with Citigroup in New York.

Website: https://wesmoore.com/

Tom Perez

He is a civil rights attorney who served on the Montgomery County Council (2002-2006) and as Council President (2005-2006). He was the Maryland Labor Secretary. He also worked at the U.S. Department of Justice-including being appointed by President Obama to lead the Civil Rights Division. In 2013 President Obama appointed him to serve as U.S. Labor Secretary. In 2017 he became chair of the DNC.

Website: https://tomperez.com/



Jerome Segal

Segal ran for president in 2020 as the nominee of the socialist party, Bread and Roses Party, which he founded. He has also run for the U.S. Senate. He has authored books on subjects ranging from philosophical psychology to the Bible. He taught philosophy at the university level and has worked on the House Budget Committee.

Rushern Baker

Baker suspended his campaign for Governor back in June; however, his name is still on the ballot.

COMPTROLLER: DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Peter Franchot is the current office holder, who was first elected to this office in 2006. Franchot is now running for the Democratic nomination for Governor.



The winner of the Democratic primary will face republican Barry Glassman in November. He has no primary challengers. Glassman is the Harford County Executive.

Timothy J. Adams

He is the Mayor of Bowie. He is also the founder and chief executive of Systems Application and Technologies—a defense and national security company out of Upper Marlboro.

Website: https://timadams.org

Brooke Elizabeth Lierman

She is a civil rights and disability attorney at a Baltimore law firm. She has also served in the Maryland House of Delegates for 8 years representing the Baltimore City area.



ATTORNEY GENERAL: REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Brian Frosh is the current office holder, who has held this office for 2 terms. He is not seeking re-election.

Michael Anthony Peroutka

He is an attorney and former member of the Anne Arundel County Council (2014-2018).

Website: https://patriots4peroutka.com/

Jim Shalleck

He is a Montgomery County resident and served as a local, state and federal prosecutor for more than 20 years. He is also a former elections chief in Montgomery County.

Website: https://www.jimshalleck.com/

ATTORNEY GENERAL: DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Brian Frosh is the current office holder, who has held this office for 2 terms. He is not seeking re-election.

Anthony G. Brown

He currently serves in the U.S. Congress. He is the former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland-serving with then Gov. Martin O’Malley. He also served in the House of Delegates. He was a military lawyer in the Army and Army Reserve.

Website: https://www.anthonybrown.com/

Katie Curran O’Malley

She is a former prosecutor and retired district court judge. She is also the former First Lady of Maryland. Her father served as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and as Maryland’s Attorney General for 20 years.

Website: https://www.katieformd.com/



U.S. SENATOR: REPUBLICAN

Vote 1



Chris Chaffee

Website: https://twitter.com/ChaffeeUSSenate

George Davis

He has a background in engineering.

Website: https://electgeorgedavis.org/

Nnabu Eze

He has a business background with certifications as a Project Management Professional and Certified Information Security Manager.

Lorie R. Friend

She is a registered nurse.

Website: https://electafriend.org/

Reba A. Hawkins

She is the CEO of a janitorial company.

Jon McGreevey

Website: https://mcgreeveyforsenate.org/

Joseph Perez

He has worked in health care, government and nonprofits.

Website: https://perezforussenate.com/

Todd A. Puglisi

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/Todd-Puglisi-for-US-Senate-Republican/100076998745428/?_rdr

James Tarantin

He is a public speaker, author and small business owner.

Website: https://www.jamestarantin.com/

John Thormann

He has a background in shipping, storage and transportation.



U.S. SENATOR: DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Michelle L. Smith

She is a Freedom of Information policy analyst with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Chris Van Hollen (incumbent)

He is running for his second six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Prior to that he served in the U.S. Congress representing District 8 (2003-2017).

Website: https://vanhollen.org/



U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 1—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican incumbent Andy Harris, who has no primary challenger.

R. David Harden

He is the founder and managing director of the Georgetown Strategy He is a foreign policy strategist, who has helped build economies and delivered humanitarian assistance abroad.

Website: https://www.hardenforcongress.com/

Heather R. Mizeur

She is a former Maryland State Delegate. Prior to that, she served on the Takoma Park City Council.

Website: https://heathermizeur.com/



U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2-REPUBLICAN

Vote 1



Nicolee Ambrose

She is the president and CEO of the Ambrose Group, LLC. Previously she was vice president of a labor firm and an employment law firm. She also worked at the U.S. Department of Labor (2002-2008).

Website: https://ambroseforcongress.com

Berney Flowers

He served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. He also has a background with the Department of Homeland Security. He has also worked for USAA as a Project Manager.

Website: https://berneyflowers.com/

Michael A. Geppi

He is a former commercial banker and served as Maryland’s Deputy Secretary of Health.

Website: https://www.mikegeppi.com/

Lance Griffin

Website: https://www.lancegriffinforcongress.com/

Ellen McNulty

She describes herself as a conservative activist. She has a communications degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She also attended the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Website: https://www.ejforcongress.com/

Dave Wallace

He founded a company in Carroll County that distributes kitchen cabinets and accessories to the remodeling and construction trades. He has also worked at the National Institute of Health doing immunological therapy research.

Website: https://wallaceforamerica.com/

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 2—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

George Croom

He has a background in sports journalism and was a special education teacher’s aide. He also worked in Detroit city government on affordable housing initiatives. He currently serves as the Education Committee Chairman of the Upper Fells Point Neighborhood Association.

Marques Dent

He served in the United States Air Force. He founded the Delivering Educational Needs Together Group (DENT). The program teaches residents computer skills. He is on the Board of Directors for both the Northwood Baseball League and National Association of Black Veterans.

Liri Fusha

She has a background in accounting and worked as a surgical nurse. She also served as a center director at an adult medical day care facility in Pasadena, Maryland.

C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (incumbent)

He has held this office since 2003. Before that he served as an assistant state attorney of Maryland (1972-1980), a Baltimore County councilman (1985-1994), and the Baltimore County Executive (1994-2002).

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 3—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Thomas E. ‘Pinkston’ Harris

He has been a special education teacher in the Baltimore City school system. He has run for this particular office 6 other times.

Joe Kelley

Antonio Patrizio Pitocco

He is a real estate agent.

Amal Torres

She served in the U.S. Air Force and has worked as a deployed defense contractor and stateside Intelligence Analyst.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Ben R. Beardsley

Jake Pretot

He served in the U.S. Army. He has also worked in the telecommunications industry, and started his own business providing software development and support.

John Sarbanes (incumbent)

He has held this office since 2007. Before being elected to Congress he worked at the Maryland State Department of Education for 7 years. He is an attorney and represented clients in the health care system. He also worked with the Public Justice Center on environmental matters.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 4—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

This is an open seat. This office is currently held by Anthony Brown, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Maryland Attorney General.

Eric Loeb

His background is in web technology.

George McDermott

Jeff Warner

He is a pastor. He founded a local community church in Greenbelt. He helped start a ministry for college students at Kent State, as well as a ministry at the University of Maryland. He has also mentored high school students and parents.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 4—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

This is an open seat. This office is currently held by Anthony Brown, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Maryland Attorney General.

Tammy Allison

She was an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Angela M. Angel

She is an attorney and served in the Maryland General Assembly.

James Levi Curtis, Jr.

Donna F. Edwards

Edwards held this congressional office for 5 terms from 2008-2017. She is an attorney who has worked as an attorney in private practice. She also clerked for a DC Superior Court judge. She co-founded the National Network to End Domestic Violence. She later worked for Public Citizen.

Matthew F. Fogg

Gregory Holmes

Glenn F. Ivey

Ivey served as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney from 2002-2010. He went into private practice after leaving office. He also served on Capitol Hill as chief counsel to then Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, as counsel to U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes during the Whitewater investigations, and Chief Majority Counsel to the Senate Banking Committee.

Robert K. McGhee

Kim A. Shelton

She has worked as a bus operator.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 5—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

DuVal Cubero

He is a U.S. Army veteran.

Vanessa Marie Hoffman

She is a small business owner.

Toni Jarboe-Duley

She is a real estate agent.

Michael S. Lemon

Chris Palombi

He is a former Capitol Hill police officer. He currently coaches girl’s hockey at St. Mary’s County Ryken High School, and is the school’s webmaster.

Patrick Lucky Stevens

Tannis Villanova

He is a contractor and lives in Dunkirk.

U.S CONGRESS DISTRICT 5—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Steny Hoyer (incumbent)

He is seeking a 21st term, having held this office since 1981. He is currently the House Majority Leader-the number 2 Democrat in the U.S. House. Previously he served as a Maryland State Senator (1967-1979).

Keith Washington

He is a business owner and retired military officer. He lives in Accokeek.

McKayla Wilkes

She is a Project Analyst for the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. She is also Executive Director of the community group Schools Not Jails.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 6—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Colt M. Black

Matthew Foldi

He was named Maryland Young Republican of the Year in 2015 and currently sits as Vice President of the Montgomery County Young Republicans.

Jonathan Jenkins

He has been a software engineer and solution architect with government agencies. He also served in the U.S. Marines and is an Iraq war veteran.

Neil C. Parrott

He is a small business owner and a transportation engineer. He is also a Maryland State Delegate—serving his 3d term for legislative district 2A.

Robert Poissonnier

He has a law enforcement background. He lives in Cumberland.

Mariela Roca

She works in medical logistics for the United States Army at Fort Detrick. She holds a doctorate in business administration. She served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Afghanistan.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 6—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

George Gluck

He has worked in information technology sciences for 40 years. He has done work for the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, the Medicare financial system and the General Services Administration information systems.

Ben Smilowitz

He is the founder and Executive Director, Disaster Accountability Projects and SmartResponse.org. Previously he served as Director, Online Outreach, Americans United to Protect Social Security.

David J. Trone (incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2018, and is seeking a 3rd term. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee, and the Joint Economic Committee. He is also the founder of Total Wine & More-the largest private wine retailer in the country.

Heba Machado Zayas

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 7—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Ray Bly

He is a former truck driver.

Scott M. Collier

Michael Pearson

Lorrie A. Sigley

She has worked with the elderly and people with disabilities.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 7—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Tashi Kimandus Davis

He is a Program Manager at the United States Naval Aviation Acquisition Program Office.

Elihu Eli El

Wayne ‘For Freedom’ McNeal

Kweisi Mfume (incumbent)

He is seeking his second term representing the 7th congressional district. He also held this same office in 1987 through 1996. He also served as the President and CEO of the NAACP (1996-2004).

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 8--REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Gregory Thomas Coll

He currently works in the aerospace-defense field as a Systems Engineering Manager.

Michael Mihirate Yadeta

He is a Civil and Architectural Project Director and community organizer.

U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 8—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Andalib Odulate

He works for a parcel service delivery company and lives in Howard County.

Jamie Raskin (incumbent)

He first assumed this office in 2017 and is seeking his 3rd term. Before that, he served in the Maryland State Senate for the 20th district (2007-2016). Prior to being elected to Congress, he was a constitutional law professor at American University.

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 1—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Mike McKay

Jake Shade

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Jay Mason

Karen Lewis Young

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 4—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Stephen Barrett

William Folden

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 14—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Collins Odongo

Craig J. Zucker

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 18—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Max Socol

Jeff Waldstreicher

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 19—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Raul R. Ayala

Anita Mpambara Cox

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 20—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Enoch Bevel

Will Smith

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 22—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Rashad D. Lloyd

Paul G. Pinsky

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 23—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Raaheela Ahmed

Sylvia Johnson

Ron Watson

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 25—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Melony G. Griffith

Jonathan Edward Rosero

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 26—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Tamara Davis Brown

C. Anthony Muse

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 27—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Al Larsen

Kenneth B. Lee

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 27—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Rou Etienne

Michael A. Jackson

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 28—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Arthur Carr Ellis

Vontasha R Simms

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 39—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Adam Alphaeus Cunningham

Nancy J. King

MARYLAND STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 47—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Malcolm Augustine

Rocio Treminio-Lopez

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 1A—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Andy Adams

Jim Hinebaugh, Jr.

Kenneth Linn Sisk

Tim Thomas

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 2A—REPUBLICAN

Vote 2

Bradley Belmont

William Valentine

Seth Edward Wilson

William Joseph Wivell

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 2B—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Thomas Stolz

Brenda J. Thiam

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 2B—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Brooke Grossman

Ladetra Robinson

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 3—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Kathy Diener

Justin Wages

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Josh Bokee

Kris Fair

Ken Kerr

William “Billy” Reid

Karen Simpson

Stephen Slater

Tarolyn C. Thrasher

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 4—REPUBLICAN

Vote 3

Heath S. Barnes

Barrie S. Ciliberti

April Fleming Miller

Jesse T. Pippy

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 4—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Andrew Duck

Brandon Duck

Millicent A. Hall

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 14—REPUBLICAN

Vote 3

Kathy Gugulis

Kate Walshe

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 14—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Joshua Dowling

Anne R. Kaiser

Eric Luedtke

Pamela Queen

Tom B. Smith

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 15—REPUBLICAN

Vote 3

Jodi Colella Noah

Stacey Sauter

Matt Wade

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 15—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Saqib Ali

Linda Foley

David Fraser-Hidalgo

Lily Qi

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 17—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Kumar P. Barve

Joe De Maria

Julie Palakovich Carr

Joe Vogel

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 18—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Aaron M. Kaufman

Emily Shetty

Jared Solomon

Al Carr

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 19—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Charlotte Crutchfield

Bonnie Cullison

Augustin Esquivar Saah

Vaughn Stewart

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 20—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Lorig Charkoudian

David Moon

John Walsh

Jheanelle Wilkins

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 22—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Anne Healey

Chiquita Jackson

Ashanti Martinez

Patrick A. Paschall

Alonzo T. Washington

Nicole A. Williams

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 23—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Adrian Boafo

Jocelyn Irene Collins

Remi Duyile

Marvin E. Holmes, Jr.

Keenon James

Januari McKay

Monica Roebuck

Jacqui Steele-McCall

Kym Taylor

Valeria Tomlin

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 24—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Tiffany T. Alston

Sennieal Crutchfield

Richard DeShay Elliott

Andrea Fletcher Harrison

Jazz M. Lewis

Alexis S. Solis

Christopher Stevenson

LaTasha R. Ward

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 26—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Antwan C. Brown

Angela R. Jones

Andre D. Nottingham

Veronica Turner

Kriselda Valderrama

Kendal Wade

Jamila J. Woods

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 27A—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Kevin M. Harris

Susie Proctor

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 27B—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

June Jones

Rachel Jones

Jeffrie E. Long, Jr.

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 27C—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Mark N. Fisher

Kevin D. Merillat

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 28—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Buddy Bowling, Jr.

Debra Davis

Edward Holland

Edith J. Patterson

Cornell T. Posey

C.T. Wilson

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 29B—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Brian Crosby

Valerie Alisha Dove-Swaringer

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 29C—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Timothy E. Gowen

Todd B. Morgan

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 39—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Gabriel Acevero

Lesley J. Lopez

Kirill Reznik

Clint L. Sobratti

MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 47B—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Marlin Jenkins

Jorge Sactic

Deni Taveras

ALLEGANY COUNTY COMMISSIONER—REPUBLICAN

Vote 3

Bill Atkinson

He is retired from the Maryland Department of Planning.

Creade Brodie, Jr. (incumbent)

He was first elected to this office in 2010 and is seeking a 4th term.

Dave Caporale (incumbent)

He owns a bakery and is seeking a 2nd term in this office.

Jonathan M. Dayton

He works for the Maryland Rural Health Association. He is also a firefighter and EMT.

Todd Joseph Logsdon

He is a teacher at Mountain Ridge High School.

David Alan Robison

He is self-employed and does inspections and repairs to vehicles.

ALLEGANY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Vote 3

David Bohn (incumbent)

He is a Chiropractor.

Bob Farrell (incumbent)

He is seeking a second term on the board.

Janet Heavner

She has a degree in public health.

Lori D. Lepley

She runs a business.

Keesha Marie McClellan

Meggin Miller

She has taught Pre-K to college-level students.

Linda M. Widmyer

She is an aide for Del. Mike McKay.

ALLEGANY COUNTY-CUMBERLAND CITY COUNCIL

Vote 2

Brett Thomas Joseph Bean

Rock Cioni (incumbent)

He has served on the council since February 2016.

Mary Conion

James Leo Furstenberg, III

Joseph Paul George (incumbent)

He has been serving on the council since 2021. He was appointed in September.

Angela McCuan

William Kevin Patch

CALVERT COUNTY-COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE—REPUBLICAN

Vote 2

Myra Gowans

Earl Hance (incumbent)

He has been a commissioner since 2018. Before this position he served as secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture from 2009-2015. He owns a family farm in Maryland.

Paul Harrison

He is the manager of grant accounting at a university. He has spent 33 years working in higher education and working as a financial consultant. He is the Fundraising Director for the Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth.

Todd Ireland

He worked for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for 29 years. He lives on his family’s farm, where he also works.

CALVERT COUNTY-COMMISSIONER AT-LARGE—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 2

Emad Emile Dides

Chelsea Anne Montague

She is a community organizer and founded a local nonprofit focused on ending hunger. This is her first time running for office.

CALVERT COUNTY—COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 1—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Patrick E. Flaherty

Mike Hart (incumbent)

He has held this position since 2014 and was vice president of the board from 2019-2020. He is the owner of a local business and has been a businessman for over 26 years.

Steve Jones

In 2020 he was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the Calvert County License Commissioners. He also works as a Major for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. He has been working in law enforcement in Calvert County since 1989.

CALVERT COUNTY—COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 2—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Mark C. Cox, Sr.

He is a lifelong resident of Calvert County. He works as a local small business owner and is the president of Calvert County Ducks Unlimited.

Chris J. Gadway

He was appointed to this office in 2021 by Governor Larry Hogan. He owns and runs a local property management business and has been a volunteer firefighter for over 10 years.

CALVERT COUNTY—COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 3—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Catherine Grasso

She is a member of the Calvert County Republican Central Committee.

Kelly D. McConkey (incumbent)

He took this office in 2018. He owns and operates a local nursery. Previously, he served on the Calvert County Board of Education.

Evan R. Turzanski

CALVERT COUNTY—TREASURER—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Beth Chaaya

She is the current Treasurer for the Republican Central Committee.

Nova Tracy-Soper (incumbent)

She has worked for the Calvert County for over 27 years. Currently, she is the Treasurer for the county.

CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Ricky Cox

He has been Deputy Sheriff for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office since 2004. He is a member of American Legion Post 206, Fraternal Order of Police, and the Board of Directors for the United Way of Calvert. He is a Marine veteran.

Craig W. Kontra

In 1988 he began working for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2020. He ran for Sheriff two times. He has won various awards, including the State’s Attorney Office Detective of the Year.

Dave McDowell

He is the Assistant Sheriff for Calvert County and has been working in law enforcement for 30 years. He graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Mike Wilson

He has been Chief of the Maryland Capitol Police for 10 years. Over his 36-year career he worked as a Police Commander, Governor’s Executive Protection Detail, and Patrol and Investigative Management.

CALVERT COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: AT-LARGE

Vote 2

Scott Devine

Scott Fowler

He is a lifelong resident of Calvert County. He is a food service manager at a local medical center.

Lisa Grenis

She spent 26 years as a teacher and learning specialist for Calvert County Public Schools. She retired in 2020.

Christina “Tina” Hall

Camille T. Khaleesi

Joseph L. Marchio

He works in the construction industry as a division manager. He moved to Maryland in 2005.

Tracy H. McGuire

She is running for her fourth term on the School Board after first being elected in 2008. She has been involved in the local PTA and is a Navy veteran.

Jana Post

She is a lifelong resident of Calvert County and the President of Calvert Aquatics Club. She has four children in the Calvert County Public School system.

Damien Lee Villanova

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONER: PRESIDENT—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Reuben B. Collins, II (incumbent)

He is the current Commissioner President. Previously he served two terms as Charles County Commissioner with one of those terms making him Vice President. He practiced law at his own firm for over 20 years.

Latina “Tina” Wilson

She is the Vice Chair of the Charles County Board of Education, a board member of the Charles County Charitable Trust, and the former Chair of the Education Committee and Treasurer for the Charles County Branch of the NAACP. She is an Army veteran.

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 1—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (incumbent)

He has been a member of the Board of County Commissioners since 2018. He is a member of the Board of Health and the Board of Fire and Rescue Commissioners. From 2020-2021 he was the chair of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

Richard E. Cook

Ian Herd

He has spent the last two years as the Student Member on the Charles County Board of Education. He has experience volunteering for local book drives and events.

Matt Nolan Wills

He is the Chairman of his school’s alumni association and has previously served as a member of the Charles County Charter Board. Previously he served on the Lynn City Council in Massachusetts, worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity Community Services Administration, founded a company, and worked as an engineering teacher.

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 2—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Thomasina Coates (incumbent)

She has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry and is the President and CEO of a trucking company. She is a member of Leadership Southern Maryland, the Chair of the SMTCCAC Head Start and Early Head Start Policy Council, and Vice Chair of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

Ongisa Mckenzie

She is a realtor and founder of Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality. She has experience on the Charles County Board of Social Services, the American Transplant Foundation Patient Assistance Program, and as an Advisory Board member for Strong Schools Maryland.

Emmanuel Ogungbesan

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Carlos Childs

He founded Our Revolution Southern Maryland and serves as the Charles County Chair. He cofounded a nonprofit and worked as the State Organizing Director of Our Revolution Maryland. He has experience as an administrative staffer for the Maryland General Assembly and as a financial assistant for a campaign.

Linda Dade

Amanda Stewart (incumbent)

She has 19 years of experience in the education field and currently works as an education consultant and science teacher. She is a member of PGCEA, MSEA, and NEA.

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 4—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Ralph E. Patterson, II

He is a special education teacher and a member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee. He is also a member of Prince George’s County Education Association and the National Education Association.

Bobby Rucci (incumbent)

He has been Commissioner since 2010 and is the Vice President of the Board of Charles County Commissioners. He owns and runs multiple local small businesses and is a licensed realtor. He served as the Commissioner Representative to the Fire/EMS Board and on the Drug and Alcohol Council.

CHARLES COUNTY—CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Tonya Henderson

Joseph Mank

Robin Rutledge

Lisa Yates

CHARLES COUNTY—REGISTER OF WILLS—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Loraine Davies Hennessy (incumbent)

David Quintin Thomas

CHARLES COUNTY—JUDGE OF THE ORPHANS’ COURT—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 3

Darlene M. Breck

She has been Chief Judge of the Orphans’ Court since 2015, and she is a member of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. From 2013-2014 she was a member of the Maryland Commission for Women.

Reginald Kearney

He has been a Judge on the Orphans’ Court since 2018. In 2019 he joined Conference of Orphans’ Court Judges as a member. He was the Chair of the Housing Authority Board from 2014-2015.

Peter Murphy

He was the President of the Board of County Commissioners from 2014-2018 and a member of the Climate Change Commission from 2014-2016. From 2007-2014 he was a member of the House of Delegates.

Donta Varney

Russell Yates

He was elected to the Charles County Democratic Central Committee in 2014 and later appointed to the Maryland Democratic Party Credentials Committee. In 2016 he served on the Rules Committee for the Democratic National Committee.

CHARLES COUNTY—SHERIFF—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Troy Berry (incumbent)

He has been Sheriff since 2014. He is also a member of the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and the Governor’s Council on Gangs and Violent Criminal Networks. From 2010-2014 he worked as an Operational Patrol Commander for the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Larsen

He spent over 30 years working for the DC Metropolitan Police Department and retired as a Captain. His experience with law enforcement includes working as a Patrol Officer, Criminal Investigative Division Lieutenant, and Assistant Director Commander.

CHARLES COUNTY—BOARD OF EDUCATION: AT-LARGE

Vote 1

Michael Lukas (incumbent)

He currently serves on the Board and has served as Chair and Vice Chair. He has an engineering background.

Shawna Mayon Marks

She is the founder of Charles County Moms of Color and Maryland Moms of Color.

Letonya Smalls

Bernadette Smith

She is the Treasurer of the Republican Women of Charles County

Chino Walters

He is a Senior Pastor and ordained minister with 16 years of experience. Previously he worked in the IT and education industries.

CHARLES COUNTY—BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 1

Vote 2

Zach Ball

Cindy Coulby

David Hancock (incumbent)

Calvin Montgomery, Sr.

Samichie Thomas

CHARLES COUNTY—BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 2

Vote 2

Julie Brown

Jason Henry

Olivia Rollamas

Jamila Smith

Brenda Thomas

CHARLES COUNTY—BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 3

Vote 2

Dottery Butler-Washington

Andre Kinney

Nicole M. Kreamer

Bob Poore

Deron Eldridge Tross

Richard Wallace

CHARLES COUNTY—BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 4

Vote 2

Andre R. Griggs, Jr.

Yonelle Moore Lee

Linda Warren

FREDERICK COUNTY EXECUTIVE—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Jan Gardner is the incumbent. She is term-limited.

Daryl A. Boffman

He has experience as the executive director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools, as founder, President, and CEO of a technology company, and as an Army veteran. He has served on Frederick County’s Chamber of Commerce and the county’s Board of Education.

Jessica Fitzwater

In 2014 she was elected to Frederick County Council and has held the position since. She has been a local music teacher for 16 years. Previously, she was a member of the Board of Directors for the Frederick County Teachers Association.

Kai John Hagen

He is an At-Large member on the Council. He has worked as a county commissioner and executive director. He has volunteered in his community as an organizer, football coach, and soccer coach.

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE—REPUBLICAN

Vote 2

Tony Chmelik

He was a County Council Member and a member on the Board of Health from 2014-2018. From 2015-2018 he was a member of the Board of Library Trustees.

Philip Dacey (incumbent)

In addition to being the At-Large councilmember, he currently serves as the Deputy Administrator for the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.

Dylan Diggs

He is an international evaluation expert. He has experience as President and Vice President of the Republican Club of Frederick, Vice President of the Ballenger Creek Meadows Home Owners Association, and as a member of the county’s Redistricting Commission.

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 2

Renee Knapp

She served on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County and on the county’s Democratic State Central Committee. She volunteers with nonprofit organizations and local schools to advocate for children with special needs.

Brad Young

He is the President and CEO of an investment and insurance business. He was elected to the Frederick County School Board in 2010, 2014, and 2018. He has experience teaching, leading interns, and serving on the Board of Advisors for the Universities at Shady Grove.

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 1—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

John Distel

He is an attorney but has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement as a patrol officer, field training officer, and criminal investigator. He is a veteran of the Army and the Maryland Army National Guard’s 29th Military Police Company.

Bill Miskell

He works in student support services at a local middle school. Previously, he worked as an independent contractor and small business owner.

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 2—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Casie Chang

She has worked as a special education assistant for 10 years and now works as a registrar at local schools. She has lived in Frederick for 18 years.

Steven McKay (incumbent)

He has spent over 20 years working in the field of national security. He was President of Residents Advocating for Land Use and the Environment (RALE) starting in 2013.

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Jazmin Di Cola

She does a lot of volunteer work with local non-profit organizations.

M.C. Keegan-Ayer (incumbent)

She was first elected to the Council in 2014. She has also served on the PTA Council of Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

John Fer

Chaz Packan

He is a lifelong Frederick County resident. In 2008 he joined the Frederick County Republican Club. He ran for an at-large seat for the Board of Education in 2018.

Steve Valentino

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Nicholas Augustine

He is currently a police commander with the Montgomery County Department of Police. He has been working in law enforcement since 2001. Additionally, he is a commissioner for the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Kavonte Duckett

He is a client service specialist for the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. He has also been serving as a member of the Board of Directors for the United Democrats of Frederick County and as commissioner of Frederick County Human Relations since 2014.

John Funderburk

He is the principle and owner of a local financial advising firm. He also works as a digital marketing consultant. He has over 12 years of business experience.

Betty Law

She has worked as a special education teacher, an engineer, and investigator for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She is a member of the Frederick County Sustainability Commission and Fort Detrick Restoration Advisory Board.

FREDERICK COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 5—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Michael J. Blue (incumbent)

He has been a member of the County Council since 2018 and is the current Council Vice President. He is a member of the Frederick County Board of Health and the Frederick Municipal Airport Commission.

Mason Carter

He is a member of the Frederick County Conservative Club and the Republican Club of Frederick County. He has experience as a Student Representative for the county and founded the Walkersville Teenage Republican Club.

FREDERICK COUNTY--REGISTER OF WILLS—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Mary Rolle

Nate Wilson

He is the Manager for Campus Safety at a Maryland Independent School and the owner of a small business. He serves on the Trial Courts Judicial Nominations Committee for Frederick County.

FREDERICK COUNTY SHERIFF—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Karl Bickel

He was a detective with DC’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Daniel Thomas McDowell

He is a crime scene unit supervisor at the sheriff’s office.

FREDERICK COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Vote 4

Nancy Allen

She has been working as the Director of Operations and Contracts for a professional membership association since 2005. She also has been a member of the Society of Human Resource Management since 2004

Olivia Angolia

She has lived in Frederick County for 19 years. She manages a local small business.

Liz Barrett (incumbent)

She has been on the Board of Education since 2014 and served as Vice President from 2014-2017. She works in the communications industry and has experience as a federal consultant, the Director of Communication and Regulatory Policy at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and as a local professor.

Ysela Bravo

She served on the Compensation for Review Commission for Frederick County in 2021. She also was President and Treasurer of the Parent-Teacher Association of New Market Elementary School, where she also worked as a substitute teacher. Additionally, she has hosted a talk show and volunteered for local community groups.

David Brooks

He is a mental health care provider and community activist. In 2019 he began working as an adjunct professor for local universities. He also has experience as a supervisor for the Frederick County Health Department and a Teacher and Behavioral Assistance Coordinator.

Heather Michelle Fletcher

She moved to Frederick County in 2009 and has three elementary aged children. Her children attended Frederick County Public Schools; however, she now homeschools her them.

Rae Gallagher

She is the Program Director for the Center for Supportive Schools in the DMV and serves on the Western Maryland Advisory Council to the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights. She has experience working with social services systems and local nonprofits.

Mark Joannides

He was a business owner in Frederick County for over 30 years. He also served in his church through the men’s ministry, youth ministry, and marriage ministry. He has lived in Frederick County for 34 years.

April Marie Montgomery

She worked as an enrichment teacher and instructional assistant in the special needs department for a kindergarten for 5 years. She also has experience working for a daycare.

Ashley Nieves

Tiffany Noble

Rayna Remondini

She is an educator, community organizer and founder of a homeschool cooperative. She is the mother of six children and homeschools them. She has a degree in linguistics and foreign language. She is currently getting a Master’s in business administration.

Cindy Rose

She is a frequent advocate for FCPS and encouraged them to run more air-conditioned buses. She has worked as a file clerk, estate administrator, and office manager for a law firm for 15 years.

Dean Rose

He spent 21 years as a local State Farm Agent, and previously spent 37 years with State Farm as a Home and Property Claim Representative. He has volunteered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association. He is also on the Special Gifts Committee of the Frederick Health Development Council.

Justi Thomas

Karen Yoho (incumbent)

She was elected to the Board in 2018 and is the current Vice President. She was a teacher with FCPS from 1993-2018. Since 2009, she has been working to help manage the office of her husband’s electrical contracting company.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY EXECUTIVE—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Shelly Skolnick

He is an attorney and has run for county council, county executive and U.S. Congress in the past.

Reardon Sullivan

He is the chairman of the county’s Republican Central Committee and owns an engineering consulting company.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY EXECUTIVE—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

David Blair

He is a business executive who started a Fortune 500 healthcare technology company, which he sold 10 year ago. He is also a philanthropist. He ran for this office back in 2018 and lost the primary to Marc Elrich by 77 votes. He grew up in Montgomery County.

Marc Elrich (incumbent)

He is seeking a 2nd term. He was first elected to this office in 2018. Before that he was the At-Large County Councilmember, an office he held for 12 years. He did most of his growing up in Montgomery County and calls Takoma Park home now.

Peter James

His background is in technology, transportation and robotics. He grew up in Montgomery County and now calls Gaithersburg home.

Hans Riemer

He has been an At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council for 12 years. In 1996 he founded The 2030 Center—a nonprofit focused on protecting social security and improving healthcare. He lives in Takoma Park.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE—REPUBLICAN

Vote 4

There are 4 At-Large councilmembers. Hans Riemer, who currently holds one of these seats is term-limited. He is running for County Executive.

Christopher Fiotes

He was born and raised in Maryland. He has worked as a business owner in the zoning and construction industries and worked in the Senate.

Lenard Lieber

He spent almost 40 years working at Montgomery College in the IT department. He is now retired.

Website: https://www.lenardlieber.com/

Dwight Patel

He has worked as a political operative, developer, designer, and entrepreneur. He managed campaigns for Republican governors, senators, and representatives.

Website: https://dwightformoco.com/

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 4

There are 4 At-Large councilmembers. Hans Riemer, who currently holds one of these seats is term-limited. He is running for County Executive.

Gabe Albornoz (incumbent)

He is the former Chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party and has served on over 39 boards. He spent 11 years as Director of the Montgomery County Department of Recreation before joining the Montgomery County Council in 2018, where he now is the Council President.

Brandy H.M. Brooks

She moved to Montgomery County in 2015. She has worked as a senior leader for nonprofits in the DMV and is currently an organizer in Montgomery County for affordable housing, public safety, and racial equality.

Dana E. Gassaway

He is a former biology teacher.

Evan Glass (incumbent)

He is a current At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council, a office he’s held since 2018. He is also Council Vice President. Prior to this position he worked as a journalist

Scott Evan Goldberg

He is a small business owner with a focus on real estate. He is also a member of the Democratic Central Committee.

Tom Hucker

He has been representing District 5 on the Montgomery County Council since 2014.In 1999 he founded Progressive Maryland, a grassroots advocacy group. He also served two terms as State Delegate representing District 20.

Will Jawando (incumbent)

He has been an At-large member of the Montgomery County Council since 2018. He is a civil rights attorney and worked as an Associate Director of Public Engagement for the Obama administration.

Laurie-Anne Sayles

She has been a Montgomery County Councilmember since 2017. She is a former Gaithersburg City Councilmember. Professionally she is a senior consultant with the FDA, and a paraeducator with the Montgomery County Public Schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 2—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

This district is in the western part of the county and includes: Clarksburg, Dickerson and Germantown. Current councilmember Craig Rice is term limited.

Marilyn Balcombe

She has worked as the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce CEO as well as for the Montgomery County Small Business Recovery Workgroup.

Lorna Phillips Forde

She is a small business owner and a certified contracts manager. She was appointed to the Montgomery County Commission for Women in 2012.

William Roberts

He is a civil rights attorney, activist, and managing director at the Center for American Progress. He has experience as a Legislative Director and Chief Counsel in Congress. Currently, he’s the president of the Association of Black Democrats of Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

This part of the county includes Gaithersburg and Rockville.

Tiquia Bennett

She is a first aid instructor and founder of a local nonprofit. She has varied experiences within the healthcare industry as an EMS instructor and safety instructor for the American Heart Association and American Red Cross.

Sidney Katz (incumbent)

He has been a councilmember since 2014, and is seeking a 3rd term. He has experience as a member of the Gaithersburg Planning Commission, Gaithersburg City Council, and Mayor of Gaithersburg.

Robert Wu

He is an attorney and U.S. Army veteran. He has worked for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and currently works at Northrop Grumman.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Nancy Navarro holds this seat but is term limited. The district includes: Silver Spring and the North Bethesda area.

Al Carr

He joined the House of Delegates in 2007 where he has served on various committees. He also served on the Council for the Town of Kensington. He has a background in telecommunications, business management, sales, marketing, and engineering.

Amy Ginsburg

She is the executive director of Manna Food Center. Her experience in the nonprofit sector includes working for Neediest Kids, the Visiting Nurse Association, the Coalition for the Homeless Low Vision and Information, and United Way.

Troy Murtha

He has worked as an EMT while attending law school in Montgomery County.

Kate Stewart

She is a Principal at Conway Strategic. She was elected as Mayor of Takoma Park in 2015. In 2014, she was elected to the Takoma Park City Council.

John Zittrauer

He lives in Silver Spring.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 5—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

This district sits on the eastern party of the county and includes: White Oak, Burtonsville and the Leisure World area.

Tom Hucker currently holds this office, but he is now running for an At-Large seat.

Brian Anleu

He has worked as a community advocate by founding coalitions and serving on boards of nonprofits. He has experience as a healthcare navigator for Obamacare implementation in Maryland.

Fatmata Barrie

She is an immigration and special education attorney. She has worked with organizations to reform the criminal justice system.

Christopher Bolton

He has served as the Chair of the East County Citizens Advisory Board. He is involved in the Montgomery County Census Committee and the Maryland Medical Reserve Corps.

Daniel Amara Koroma

He has over 20 years of experience working in the business banking sector. He attended the University of Maryland.

Cary Lamari

He has worked as a civic activist for over 40 years. He also has served as president of the Montgomery County Civic Federation and a member of the Mid-County Citizens Advisory Board.

Kristin Mink

She is the Senior Legislator Organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy, a nonprofit. She has worked as a local teacher and community organizer.

William Montier

He is a volunteer member of the Silver Spring COVID-19 Committee. He has worked for nonprofits and thinktanks dedicated to social justice.

Jeremiah Pope

He started a professional fundraising and consulting company in 2006. He has served on the East County Civic Association, Hillandale Civic Association and the Friends of White Oak.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 6—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

This is one of the new districts and includes Aspen Hill, Wheaton and Glenmont.

Natali Fani Gonzalez

She currently leads a policy and communications company. Locally, she served as the vice-chair of the Montgomery County Park and Planning Commission.

Omar Lazo

He is a small business owner who has worked as a government contractor for the Department of Justice. He has served on many boards, including the Montgomery College Board of Trustees and the Montgomery County Workforce Development Board.

Marice Morales

She is a lawyer who deals with immigration, criminal defense, and personal injury law. She is on the Montgomery College Board of Trustees. She is also a former state delegate.

Brit Siman-Tov

Steve Solomon

His background is in the radio and podcasting industry. He has worked as a radio host and producer, carpenter, and librarian. He has volunteered on local boards, committees, and campaigns.

Christa Tichy

She is a small business owner and master electrician. She’s lived in the county for 20 years.

Mark Trullinger

Vicki Vergagni

She is the president of the Glen Waye Gardens Condominium.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 7—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

This is one of two new districts in the county and includes: Sandy Spring, Olney, Montgomery Village and Damascus.

Andrew Einsmann

He has experience working in the biotech and real estate industries. He has been president of two Homeowner’s Associations and two local Rotary Clubs. He spent 18 months in the Peace Corps.

Paul Geller

He works as a community advocate and volunteer. He is the former President of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs.

Sharif Hidayat

He is a former Montgomery County police officer.

Dawn Luedtke

She is a lawyer specializing in education law and policy, school safety, and mental and behavioral health. She also works as an instructor with the Maryland Police & Correctional Training Commissions and the National Association of Attorneys General’s Training & Research Institute.

Jacqueline Manger

She is the Managing Director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. She is also married to Montgomery County’s former police chief.

Paul Schwartz

He is a member of Montgomery County’s Committee on Public Election Funds and is the State legislative Committee chairperson for the NARFE Maryland Federation. He worked for U.S. Customs as well as the Department of Homeland Security.

Ben Wikner

He is the founder of a non-profit that addresses the needs of local low-income residents. He is also a pastor.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Tom DeGonia

He is a partner at a law firm specializing in criminal defense. He has served on Montgomery County’s Criminal Justice Behavioral Health Initiative, as the President of the Family Justice Center, created the Family Justice Center and Family Justice Foundation, and worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Montgomery County.

John McCarthy (incumbent)

He has held this office since 2007. He is running for a 5th term. Prior to joining the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County (1982) he was with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. While attending law school, he also taught at a Montgomery County high school.

Bernice Mireku-North

She worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney and Managing Attorney of The North Law Group, LLC. She is also a former assistant state’s attorney from Anne Arundel County.

Perry Paylor

He is a Deputy State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County. He joined that office in 2016 after 14 years in private law practice. He has worked as an adjunct professor as well.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY-CLERK OF THE COURT-DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Alan Bowser

Karen Bushell (incumbent)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Darren Popkin is currently the sheriff; however, he announced he will not be seeking a 4th term.

Robert Bass

He founded a local security company after working as a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy. He worked as a Player Development Director for an NFL team, and played in the NFL.

Maxwell Cornelius Uy

He has over 27 years of experience working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He has received awards for his service, including the MPCTC Non-Academy Instructor of the Year award.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: AT-LARGE

Vote 1

Mike Erickson

Michael Fryar

He owns and operates a law firm in Connecticut. He has started his own business, worked as a teacher and social worker, and is an Army veteran.

J. “Domenic” Giandomenico

He has experience as an education and workforce policy developer. He has worked with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Democrats for Education Reform, and AdvanceCTE.

Karla Silvestre (incumbent)

She is the current Vice President of the Board of Education, the Director of Community Engagement at Montgomery College, and the chair of the Strategic Planning committee. She has experience working as an ESOL teacher.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 1

Vote 1

Alexander Fahmy

He attended Montgomery County Public Schools and now works in the sports industry. He has experience assisting with marketing campaigns and technology startups.

Jay Guan

He is an aerospace engineer.

Grace Rivera Oven

Esther Wells

She has worked in both public accounting and leading multi-billion dollar corporate tax departments through mergers and acquisitions.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 3

Vote 1

Marcus Alzona

He is a computer scientist.

Scott Joftus

He was appointed to the school board in December 2021 to complete the term of Pat O’Neill, who died in September.

Julie Yang

She is a teacher who has taught elementary through high school aged children.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 5

Vote 1

Valeria Coll

She taught for 32 years in Montgomery County schools

Dawn Iannaco-Hahn

She has worked as a mental health therapist.

Brenda Wolff

She served as the Director of the National Institute of Educational Governance, Finance, Policymaking and Management in the US Department of Education.

Prince George’s County Executive—Democratic

Vote 1

Angela Alsobrooks (incumbent)

She was elected as County Executive in 2018. In 2010 she served as the County’s State’s Attorney, and prior to that she was the county’s first full-time prosecutor regarding domestic violence cases.

Leigh Bodden

He grew up in Prince George’s County and later spent nine years playing in the NFL. He moved back to the county and now hosts youth football camps and donation drives for the community. He has also volunteered as an assistant football coach to a local school.

Billy Bridges

He has spent 20 years working for Prince George’s County Public Schools as a para-professional educator, classroom teacher, and is now working in their IT department. He is an Air Force veteran. He ran for this office in 2018.

Sherman Hardy

He is a businessman and community activist. He served as Secretary for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference for Prince George’s County. He is also a former Director for the county’s Association of Realtors and an Air Force veteran.

Moisette Tonya Sweat

She manages her family’s consulting and legal services firm and was previously the Chief Executive. She is the Vice President of the South County Economic Development Association, Inc. For seven years she served in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: AT-LARGE—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 2

Rudy Anthony

He has worked as a cyber security engineer for various federal agencies and volunteers at local nonprofits. He is also a Marine Corps veteran.

Sam Elira, Sr.

He is the founding partner of a local law firm. Previously, he was the President of the Student Bar Association at his alma mater.

Leo Bachi Eyombo

He is a businessman and professor at Howard University.

Mel Franklin (incumbent)

He has been an at-large member of the County Council since 2018 and was on the Council for District 9 from 2010-2018. He is also an attorney.

Stanford Fraser

He has been a local public defender since 2017. He is a member of the J Franklin Bourne Bar Association and Prince George’s County Young Democrats.

Calvin Hawkins, Jr. (incumbent)

He is the current Chair of the County Council and has been a member since 2018. He is a member of the county’s Board of Health, the District Council, and the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee.

Jonathan White

He works as a Senior Information Technology Specialist for the Department of State. Previously, he worked as a Defense Travel Program Manager and a pharmacy superintendent.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 2—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Deni Taveras is the current office holder. She is running for state delegate.

Wanika Fisher

She has been a Member of the House of Delegates since 2019. She also has experience as an Assistant Majority Leader, a member of the Judiciary Committee, and a member of the Work Group to Address Police Reform and Accountability in Maryland.

Raymond Nevo

He says he has gained public policy experience from advocating for himself and his family. He has experienced homelessness, unemployment, a lack of healthcare and discrimination.

Victor Ramirez

He was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2002 and the state Senate in 2010. He is also the principal owner of his law firm and works pro bono for nonprofit organizations. He is currently Vice President of the Salvadoran American Chamber of Commerce.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 3—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Sia Finoh

She has experience working for a former Maryland State Senator. She is a member of the NAACP, Education of Hope, and No Child Left Behind. She founded a nonprofit organization focused on women’s rights.

Eric Olson

He was recently the Executive Director of the College Park City-University Partnership. Prior, he was the District 3 Council Member from 2006-2014 and the County Council Vice Chair from 2010-2012.

Eve Shuman

She has experience working for Senator Chris Van Hollen as a caseworker since 2017. Before this she worked for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 and practiced family law litigation.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 4—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Todd Turner is the current office holder.

Michael Esteve

He is a member of the Bowie City Council representing District 1. His background is in finance. He also works for a nonprofit specializing in helping individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Ingrid Harrison

She is a Government Affairs Manager for Children’s National Hospital. She is also an at-large council member for the city of Bowie.

Patrice Murray

She has experience working for Congressional offices and the District Office of Senator Barbara Mikulski for eight years. She was also a Town Administrator for Capitol Heights and the Chief of Staff for a Prince George’s County Council Member.

Trance Washington

He most recently was a Maryland District Court Commissioner, and he is an active volunteer with the Court Appointed Special Advocates. He runs a nonprofit focused on helping abused women and children. He is also an Army veteran.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 6—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Wala Blegay

She is currently counsel for the DC Nurses Association and an adjunct professor at American University Washington College of Law. Her experience includes working on the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission and the Maryland Governor’s Task Force for the Study of Economic Development and Apprenticeship Programs.

Barbara Holt Streeter

She has worked as a communications and public relations director as well as a consultant for over 25 years. She also was the Director of Community Partnerships for Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Belinda Queen

She served on the Prince George’s County School Board and recently resigned to focus on this council race. She was first elected to the school board in in 2018. She has worked in NGOs and in the business world.

Denise Smith

She is a communication, media, and outreach professional currently working for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. She also works as a business consultant. For over 24 years she worked with local governments and nonprofits.

Nakia Wright

She is the Chair of Prince George’s County Faith Based Advisory Board and the founder and former CEO of a nonprofit seeking to empower women. Previously, she was a Political Action Committee Director.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 7—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Anita Naves

Krystal Oriadha

She is a Senior Director of Policy and Program for a national nonprofit with over 10 years of experience within the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. She cofounded a grassroots organization focused on addressing community issuers like housing and food insecurity. She has served on the 2019 Clinton Foundation’s 20/30 leadership Council.

Rodney Colvin Streeter (incumbent)

He was elected to the Council in 2018 and served as Vice Chair in 2019. For over 20 years he was involved in local government positions, including Legislative Aide and Constituent Services Director for the D.C. City Council and Chief of Staff to a former County Council Member.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 8—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Edward Burroughs, III (incumbent)

Burroughs is a former Prince George’s County school board member, serving 10 years, who won a special primary election for this seat back in January. He is also the legislative affairs director in the office of State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Tony Knotts

He served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2014-2018. From 2002-2010 he was a member of the Prince George’s County Council, serving as Chairman for one year. He is a Marine Corps veteran.

Dania Lofton

She is a lawyer and health care policy professional. She works with local nonprofits and churches. She also advocates for greater access to mental health care.

Jerry Mathis

He ran for the Maryland State Senate in 2014 and the House of Delegates in 2006. He was an educator in the Anne Arundel County school system (1975-1980). He served in the US Army. He also worked in real estate and started his own brokerage company.

Vernon Wade

He has worked as a local business owner for over 20 years. He was Chair of the Prince George’s Chamber Green Technology and Environmental Sustainability Committee and was the President and Executive Board Member of a local PTSA.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL: DISTRICT 9—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Lisa Burnam

She is a member of Progressive Maryland, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Prince George’s County Climate Action Commission. She has experience working for the National Committee to Free the Cuban Five and volunteering with local organizations dedicated to support families.

Ernest Canlas

He is a Navy veteran and worked for Kaiser Permanente and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority as a technician.

Sydney Harrison (incumbent)

He has been on the Council since 2018 and is currently the Vice Chair of the Council. He is seeking a 3rd term. From 2014-2018 he was Clerk of the Circuit Court. He was a member of the Board of Health and the Board of Education.

Dorian Sibedwo

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY CLERK OF THE COURT—DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

Mahasin El Amin (incumbent)

She is an attorney who has worked with Maryland Legal Aid. In 2018 she was elected to be Clerk of the Circuit Court. She is a member of the Maryland Circuit Court Clerks’ Association and Prince George’s County Police Department District IV Citizens Advisory Council

Laverne Henry

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY SHERIFF-DEMOCRATIC

Vote 1

The current Sheriff, Melvin High, is retiring.

John D.B. Carr

A Lieutenant Colonel and is one of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office assisting sheriffs.

Elliott Gibson

He is the Chief of Police for the town of Edmonston, Maryland. He also was the District Height’s police chief.

Dave Grogan

He is a retired US Marshal and former supervisory deputy. He is a recruiter for Federal Law Enforcement agencies and corporate security.

Sylvester Jones, Sr.

He was the assistant director of the judicial security division of the US Marshals Service.

Loralyn Mayo

She was president of a private security company and was a US marshal and deputy sheriff in Alexandria.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 6

Vote 1

Belinda Queen currently holds this seat, but she is now running for the council.

Pat Fletcher

She served on the Board of Education from 2006-2010. She spent 26 years as a mental health counselor and forensic psychiatric technician. She has served on various PTA’s executive boards and is currently the President of Board of Directors for Village Green Mutual Homes, Inc.

Branndon Jackson

He is the Resident Economist for the Prince George’s County Workforce Development Committee. He also works for a Fortune 500 company focused on city infrastructure.

Dannine Johnson

She is the secretary of her local HOA Board of Directors. Since 2013 she was a volunteer with the Court Appointed Special Advocate of Prince George’s County. She also was the PTSA president for a local high school from 2018-2021.

Ashley Kearney

She has experience as a math educator, community organizer, Ambassador with Carnegie Academy for Science Education’s STEM Teacher Leader Cadre, and the Department of Energy. She is the President of the DC Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Sean Michael Wilson

He is a special assistant to the chief of staff for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and a municipal liaison. He was raised in the county.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY COMMISSIONER: PRESIDENT-REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Randy Guy (incumbent)

He is the current Commissioner President. From 1998-2002 he served on the Central Committee. He also served on the Board of Appeals from 2009-2014. He is also an Air Force veteran and worked as a deputy sheriff in St. Mary’s County before starting a small business.

William BJ Hall, III

Thomas F. McKay

He was previously a candidate for the Maryland State Senate in 2006 and the Maryland State House of Delegates in 2014. He has also worked as a realtor, system engineer, and technology specialist.

Rita Weaver

She currently serves on the Board of Education and is a director of St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau. She is an Army and Navy veteran and a small business owner.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 1-REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Roy Alvey

He is a member of the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County. He is an Army veteran and lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County.

Eric Scott Colvin (incumbent)

He is a member of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County since 2018. He is the Chair of the Commission for People with Disabilities and a member of the Board of Health.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 2-REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Marcus Drake

Michael Hewitt (incumbent)

He is serving his second term as a Commissioner. Prior, he was on the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission from 1994-1996 and the St. Mary’s County Board of Education from 1996-2000. Governor Larry Hogan also appointed him to the Critical Areas Commission in 2014.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 3-REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Mike Alderson, Jr.

He is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a Marine Corps veteran. He works as a project planner for a graphics company. He also is a member of the 7th District Optimist Club.

Dawn Murphy

She recently graduated from an engineering apprenticeship. She also worked as a government contractor.

Elizabeth O’Connor

ST. MARY’S COUNTY COMMISSIONER: DISTRICT 4-REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Scott Ostrow

He is a member of the Leonardtown Rotary Club and a member of the Grace and Peace Presbyterian Church. He was awarded by the St. Mary’s County Commissioners for his work on the Retiree Benefit Trust Board.

Dawn Zimmerman

ST. MARY’S COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Richard Fritz (incumbent)

He has been State’s Attorney since 1999. He previously worked as a trial lawyer.

Jaymi Sterling

She has been a prosecutor for over 14 years and has worked as Deputy State’s Attorney and Chief of Staff for the State’s Attorney Office. She is Governor Larry Hogan’s daughter.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Debbie Mills Burch (incumbent)

She has held this position since 2018.

Faye Farrell-Wheeler

She has spent 25 years working for circuit court clerk’s office as a supervisor of three divisions. She also worked for the two past clerks.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY JUDGE OF THE ORPHANS’ COURT—REPUBLICAN

Vote 3

Albert Babcock (incumbent)

He has held this position since 2014.

Ellynne Brice Davis

Bill Mattingly (incumbent)

He served in this position from 2012 to 2014, and again since 2018. He was previously the Chair of the Board of Education for the county from 2008-2010

Michael White (incumbent)

He has served as Chief Judge of the Orphans’ Court since 2019. He was Judge from 2014-2019.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY SHERIFF—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Todd Fleenor

He worked with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office from 2000-2022. One position he held during this time was as Master Canine Trainer. He was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division, the Special Operations Division, and more. He is a Marine Corps veteran.

Steve Hall

He has spent 28 years working in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with 12 of those years being in a command level position.

John O’Connor

In 2014 he was elected to the County Commissioner position for District 3 and was reelected in 2018. He has worked as the Deputy Chief of Police for the District Heights Police Department and a Special Operations Sergeant for the Seat Pleasant Police Department. He is an Army veteran.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: DISTRICT 1

Vote 1

Dorothy Andrews

She homeschooled her two grandchildren during the pandemic.

Karolyn Bender

Marsha Williams

She owns a law firm with two women in 2018. Prior, she worked as an attorney for the House of Ruth of Maryland and for Maryland Legal Aid as a Senior Attorney. She is currently a member of the St. Mary’s County NAACP Education Committee.

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER—REPUBLICAN

Vote 5

John Barr

He was a member of the Board of County Commissioners from 2006-2018, President of the Board from 2006-2010, and Vice President from 2010-2014. His experience expands to other boards like the Emergency Services Advisory Council and Mental Health Advisory Board. He is the president and owner of an electrical business.

Victoria Beachley

She is a member of the Brooklane Development Council and the United Way of Washington County’s Engagement and Branding Committee. She also has experience managing supply chains.

Ron Bowers

He was a County Commissioner for 20 years and spent eight years as president of the commission. Since 1998, he has been volunteering as chairman of the Horizon Goodwill board. He is an Army veteran.

Bob Bruchey

He is the former mayor of Hagerstown and served various terms between 1997-2020. He is running for city council for the first time. He is also a sales consultant at a local business.

Charles Burkett (incumbent)

He is a County Commissioner after Governor Larry Hogan appointed him to an empty seat. He works as a Ministry Support Coordinator at a local Chapel. Previously, he was a small business owner.

Jeffrey Cline (incumbent)

He has been President of the Board of County Commissioners since 2018 and has been a member of the board since 2010. In 2019 he was Secretary and Treasurer of the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland. He is on various boards including the Water Quality Advisory Board, the Board of Health, and the Local Management Board

David Wayne Ebersole Derek Harvey

He is an Army veteran. He has experience working in the White House and as a National Security Council Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa. He also was responsible for programs and budgets for 16 U.S. Intelligence Agencies.

Wayne Keefer (incumbent)

He has been a member of the Board of County Commissioners since 2016. His experience includes serving on the Washington County Economic Development Commission, the Board of Health, and the Commission on Aging.

Jamie B. Lawrence

Valerie Oliver

Kaden Snyder

He is a substitute teacher. He served as Vice President of the Washington County Republican Club from 2020-2021.

Michael Lynn Sprecher, III

Brian Tana

He is the owner of a local plumbing and heating business. He has been a member of the Washington County Plumbing Board since 2012.

Randall Wagner

He has been a member of the Board of County Commissioners since 2018. He is a member of the Agricultural Land Preservation Board, the Emergency Services Advisory Council. And the Hagerstown Airport Advisory Commission.

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER—DEMOCRATIC

Vote for up to 5

Sterling Sanders

He ran for this position in 2018. In 2020 he worked to campaign for other candidates. He is a full-time security officer and forcer landscape specialist.

Dave Williams

He worked as a school library media specialist for over 40 years. He was a member of the Washington County Teachers Association, the Washington County Reading Council, and the Library Advisory Board.

WASHINGTON COUNTY JUDGE OF THE ORPHANS’ COURT-REPUBLICAN

Vote 3

Paul Banister (incumbent)

He has been Judge of the Orphan’s Court since 2018.

Debra Breeding

Anthony Scott Lowman

He is the Regional Vice President of the Air Medical Industry.

Jim Nipps

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF—REPUBLICAN

Vote 1

Brian Albert

He is the assistant director of the Washington County 9-1-1 Center. He has worked as a supervisor for the Maryland Natural Resources Police Criminal Investigation Division and is an Air Force veteran.

Greg Alton

He worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office from 1998-2018. He was a deputy and detective for the Criminal Investigation Unit. Currently, he is an asset protection associate, and he has experience as a journalist.

Jim Holsinger

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Frederick Chavis

Darrell Evans (incumbent)

He is a current member of the Board. He is a financial advisor for a local consulting firm. Prior, he taught math and special education for 10 years

Mike Guessford (incumbent)

He is currently on the Board and the owner of a local small business. He graduated from WCPS and has raised one child through the system as well.

Ethan Loewen

Linda Murray (incumbent)

She is a current member of the Board and works as a substitute teacher and reading tutor. For 26 years she worked as a paraprofessional in special education. She has also been PTA President.