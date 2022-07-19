Sen. Chris Van Hollen defeats challenger in Maryland's Democratic primary, AP projects

Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday, while both parties closely watched the highly competitive primaries to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Van Hollen defeated a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. He will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Ten Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination, including Chris Chaffee, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer in 2014.

On the House side, Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, a Black-majority district that is heavily Democratic in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, is the only open race, as incumbent Rep. Anthony Brown is running to be the state’s next attorney general. Former Rep. Donna Edwards is running to get her job back against former county prosecutor Glenn Ivey.

Lone Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary for the 1st Congressional District, which includes Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Heather Mizeur, a former state legislator, won the Democratic nomination to challenge Harris, defeating David Harden.

Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage in the state's U.S. House delegation.

In western Maryland, Republican Del. Neil Parrott won the GOP nomination in the state's 6th Congressional District, defeating Colt Black, Matthew Foldi, Jonathan Jenkins, Robert Poissonnier and Mariela Roca.