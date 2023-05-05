Voter guide: Special election for College Park mayor

The election is being held after former mayor Patrick Wojahn was arrested on child porn charges.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — College Park will be holding a special election on May 6 to elect a new mayor.

The city's former mayor, Patrick Wojahn, resigned shortly before being arrested in March on child pornography charges. He had served in the position since December 2015.

Election day voting will take place at City Hall, 7401 Baltimore Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Four candidates are running for the office.

Bryan Haddad

Haddad has lived in the Edgewood neighborhood in north College Park for 13 years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. He owns The Bamboo Eater--a smokeshop in College Park. He is a self-described "single issue candidate." He wants to increase penalties against illegally modified vehicles to impact safety and noise reduction.

S.M. Fazlul Kabir

He has served on the College Park City Council for 12 years. He represents District 1. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering and works for the Federal government. He taught cybersecurity at the University of Maryland as an adjunct professor for 8 years. According to his website, if elected as Mayor, he will "advocate for strong public safety, better code enforcement, smart economic development, sustainable and green programs, aging-in-place for our seniors, partnership with the University, enhanced school education, affordable housing, and a healthy mode of transportation."

Catherine Hope Kennedy

She has served on the College Park City Council for 6 years. She represents District 1. She holds an MBA from Georgetown University's Business School. She is a nonprofit fundraising executive. According to her website, she currently works for a food security nonprofit directing their fundraising in the Mid-Atlantic. As mayor, she says her focus will include: advocating for educational reform, affordable housing, smart business growth and development, building on a welcoming, inclusive and green community.

Denise C. Mitchell