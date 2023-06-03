College Park to hold special election after former mayor is arrested for child porn

According to the City of College Park, the special election for the office of mayor will be held on May 6, 2023.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland city is holding a special election after their now former mayor was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Patrick Wojahn served as mayor of College Park, Maryland until he resigned earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

According to the City of College Park, the special election to choose Wojahn's successor will be held on May 6, 2023. While no candidates have been announced yet, city officials have released a list of requirements one must meet in order to run for mayor:

At the time of taking office (expected to be May 16, 2023), the candidate must be 18 years old Be a citizen of the United States Be a currently registered voter in the City Have been domiciled in the City for at least one year immediately preceding the date of qualification

The Board of Election Supervisor may request proof that a candidate meets the domicile requirement and the mayor must continuously reside in College Park until their term expires after the November General Election.

If you plan on running for mayor, candidates must collect 15 signatures of qualified voters from each Council district. Those districts have recently changed, click here for a new map.

Those interested in becoming the new College Park mayor can visit the city website here for a candidate guide and download all required forms. Aspiring candidates may also make an appointment with the City Clerk’s office to pick up a hard copy of the candidate guide and forms.

All candidacy forms (petitions and other required forms) must be returned by 4:00 p.m. on April 5, 2023.

Those interested in voting in the special election will have two opportunities:

Early Voting

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Davis Hall, 9217 51st Avenue, College Park, MD 20740



Election Day