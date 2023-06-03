Former College Park mayor indicted on 80 child porn charges

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Prince George's County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against the former mayor of College Park on child pornography charges.
Patrick Wojahn, 47, has been indicted for 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 40 counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Editor's Note: The video above aired March 6, 2023.
In February of 2023, the Prince George's County Police Department was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child pornography had been distributed by someone in the county.
In response, the police department opened an investigation which led to Wojahn's arrest.
“This is an unprecedented case in our county in which a former elected official has been accused of a crime of this nature. We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect, and advocate for our children, families, and communities and not harm them in anyway. The charges contained in the indictment are serious, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and follow any new leads that may be uncovered. It is important to note that the defendant is presumed innocent, and my office will continue to focus on achieving justice for the victims in this case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
WATCH NEXT:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.