Voter Guide for Virginia’s 2023 Primary

RICHMOND, Va. — Early voting for Virginia’s June 20 primary begins on Friday. The last day of in-person early voting is June 17 at 5 p.m.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections website, all general registrar offices offer early voting; plus, some may offer additional locations.
Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail or online. Mailed absentee ballots for the primary must be postmarked no later than June 20.
The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is June 9. Your request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5 p.m.
Below is a list of candidates for the primary election in Northern Virginia. In the districts where only one candidate filed, that candidate is declared the nominee for their respective party, and no primary election will be held. Their names will appear in the general election on Nov. 7.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
House of Delegates: District 2
Arlington County
Democratic
Adele Y. McClure (D)
Kevin S. Saucedo-Broach (D)
House of Delegates: District 7
Fairfax County
Democratic
Paul D. Berry (D)
Karen A. Keys-Gamarra (D)
Shyamali Roy Hauth (D)
Mary K. "Red" Barthelson (D)
House of Delegates: District 15
Fairfax County
Democratic
Laura Jane H. Cohen (D)
M. Henri Thompson (D)
House of Delegates: District 19
Fairfax County, Prince William County
Democratic
Rozla A. "J.R." Henson, Jr. (D)
Makya R. Little (D)
Natalie Louise Shorter (D)
House of Delegates: District 26
Loudoun County
Democratic
Sree R. Nagireddi (D)
Kannan Srinivasan (D)
Senate: District 27
Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg City
Democratic
Benjamin "Ben" Litchfield (D)
Joel L. Griffin (D)
Senate: District 29
Stafford County, Prince William County
Democratic
Elizabeth R. Guzman (D)
Jeremy S. McPike (D-incumbent)
Senate: District 31
Loudoun County, Fauquier County
Democratic
Russet W. Perry (D)
Zachary J. Cummings (D)
Senate: District 32
Loudoun County
Democratic
Suhas Subramanyam (D)
Ibraheem S. Samirah (D)
Senate: District 33
Prince William County, Fairfax County
Democratic
Hala Sophia Ayala (D)
Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D)
Senate: District 35
Fairfax County
Democratic
David W. Marsden (D-incumbent)
Heidi Drauschak (D)
Senate: District 36
Fairfax County
Democratic
Stella G. Pekarsky (D)
George Lincoln Barker (D-incumbent)
Senate: District 37
Falls Church City, Fairfax City, Fairfax County
Democratic
J.C. "Chap" Petersen (D-incumbent)
Saddam Azlan Salim (D)
Erika M. Yalowitz (D)
Senate: District 40
Arlington County
Democratic
James A. DeVita (D)
Barbara A. Favola (D-incumbent)
Arlington County
Commonwealth's Attorney
Democratic
Josh D. Katcher (D)
Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D-incumbent)
Arlington County
Board
Democratic
Natalie U. Roy (D)
Maureen E. Coffey (D)
Jonathan Dromgoole (D)
Julius D. "JD" Spain, Sr. (D)
G.O. "Tony" Weaver (D)
Susan R. Cunningham (D)
Arlington County
Sheriff
Democratic
Wanda R. Younger (D)
James A.M. Herring (D)
Jose R. Quiroz, Jr. (D-incumbent)
Fairfax County
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
Democratic
Lisa M. Downing (D)
Jeffrey C. McKay (D-incumbent)
Fairfax County
Commonwealth's Attorney
Democratic
Steve T. Descano (D-incumbent)
Edward J. "Ed" Nuttall (D)
Fairfax County
Board of Supervisors-Dranesville District
Democratic
James N. "Jimmy" Bierman (D)
David R. Fiske (D)
Fairfax County
Board of Supervisors-Mason District
Democratic
Jeremy G. Allen (D)
Andres F. Jimenez (D)
Steve S. Lee (D)
Reid G. Voss
Fairfax County
Board of Supervisors-Mount Vernon District
Democratic
Daniel G. "Dan" Storck (D-incumbent)
Maritza Zermeno (D)
Fairfax County
Board of Supervisors-Springfield District
Democratic
John J. Nowadly (D)
Alberto "Albert" Vega (D)
Fairfax County
Sheriff
Democratic
Stacey Ann Kincaid (D-incumbent)
Kelvin Garcia (D)
Loudoun County
Commonwealth's Attorney
Democratic
Buta Biberaj (D-incumbent)
Elizabeth J. Lancaster (D)
Loudoun County
Board of Supervisors-Little River District
Democratic
Lisa M. "Lissa" Savaglio (D)
Laura A. TeKrony (D)
Prince William County
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
Democratic
Ann B. Wheeler (D-incumbent)
Deshundra L. Jefferson (D)
Prince William County
Board of Supervisors-Neabsco District
Democratic
Victor S. Angry (D-incumbent)
Nate J. "Coach" Murphy (D)
Prince William County
Board of Supervisors-Potomac District
Democratic
Andrea O. Bailey (D-incumbent)
Kimberlee J. "Kim" Short (D)
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
House of Delegates: District 21
Prince William County
Republican
John T. Stirrup (R)
Josh J. Quill (R)
House of Delegates: District 65
Spotsylvania County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg City
Republican
Lee Peters, III (R)
Michael G. Kasey (R)
Senate: District 1
Warren County, Shenandoah County, Frederick County, Clarke County, Winchester City
Republican
Brandon H. Monk (R)
Dave A. LaRock (R)
Timmy F. French (R)
James E. Bergida (R)
Lance R. Allen (R)
S. John Massoud (R)
Blaine P. Dunn (R)
Senate: District 27
Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg City
Republican
Tara A. Durant (R)
Matt L. Strickland (R)
Senate: District 29
Stafford County, Prince William County
Republican
Nikki N. Rattray Baldwin (R)
Maria E. Martin (R)
Senate: District 30
Manassas City, Prince William County, Manassas Park City
Republican
Robert P. Ruffolo (R)
Bill C. Woolf, III (R)
Fauquier County
Board of Supervisors-Lee District
Republican
Daron Lee Culbertson (R)
Joseph J. Gray (R)
Fauquier County
Board of Supervisors-Marshall District
Republican
James A. "Jim" Mitchell (R)
A. Regan Washer (R)
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors--Back Creek District
Republican
Mollie A. Brannon (R)
John Jewell (R)
Prince William County
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
Republican
Kenneth A. Knarr (R)
Jeanine M. Lawson (R)
Stafford County
Treasurer
Republican
Heather F. Mitchell (R)
Mike Sienkowski (R)