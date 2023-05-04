Voter Guide for Virginia’s 2023 Primary

Early voting begins May 5.

RICHMOND, Va. — Early voting for Virginia’s June 20 primary begins on Friday. The last day of in-person early voting is June 17 at 5 p.m.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections website, all general registrar offices offer early voting; plus, some may offer additional locations.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail or online. Mailed absentee ballots for the primary must be postmarked no later than June 20.

The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is June 9. Your request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5 p.m.

Below is a list of candidates for the primary election in Northern Virginia. In the districts where only one candidate filed, that candidate is declared the nominee for their respective party, and no primary election will be held. Their names will appear in the general election on Nov. 7.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

House of Delegates: District 2

Arlington County

Democratic

Adele Y. McClure (D)

Kevin S. Saucedo-Broach (D)

House of Delegates: District 7

Fairfax County

Democratic

Paul D. Berry (D)

Karen A. Keys-Gamarra (D)

Shyamali Roy Hauth (D)

Mary K. "Red" Barthelson (D)

House of Delegates: District 15

Fairfax County

Democratic

Laura Jane H. Cohen (D)

M. Henri Thompson (D)

House of Delegates: District 19

Fairfax County, Prince William County

Democratic

Rozla A. "J.R." Henson, Jr. (D)

Makya R. Little (D)

Natalie Louise Shorter (D)

House of Delegates: District 26

Loudoun County

Democratic

Sree R. Nagireddi (D)

Kannan Srinivasan (D)

Senate: District 27

Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg City

Democratic

Benjamin "Ben" Litchfield (D)

Joel L. Griffin (D)

Senate: District 29

Stafford County, Prince William County

Democratic

Elizabeth R. Guzman (D)

Jeremy S. McPike (D-incumbent)

Senate: District 31

Loudoun County, Fauquier County

Democratic

Russet W. Perry (D)

Zachary J. Cummings (D)

Senate: District 32

Loudoun County

Democratic

Suhas Subramanyam (D)

Ibraheem S. Samirah (D)

Senate: District 33

Prince William County, Fairfax County

Democratic

Hala Sophia Ayala (D)

Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D)

Senate: District 35

Fairfax County

Democratic

David W. Marsden (D-incumbent)

Heidi Drauschak (D)

Senate: District 36

Fairfax County

Democratic

Stella G. Pekarsky (D)

George Lincoln Barker (D-incumbent)

Senate: District 37

Falls Church City, Fairfax City, Fairfax County

Democratic

J.C. "Chap" Petersen (D-incumbent)

Saddam Azlan Salim (D)

Erika M. Yalowitz (D)

Senate: District 40

Arlington County

Democratic

James A. DeVita (D)

Barbara A. Favola (D-incumbent)

Arlington County

Commonwealth's Attorney

Democratic

Josh D. Katcher (D)

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D-incumbent)

Arlington County

Board

Democratic

Natalie U. Roy (D)

Maureen E. Coffey (D)

Jonathan Dromgoole (D)

Julius D. "JD" Spain, Sr. (D)

G.O. "Tony" Weaver (D)

Susan R. Cunningham (D)

Arlington County

Sheriff

Democratic

Wanda R. Younger (D)

James A.M. Herring (D)

Jose R. Quiroz, Jr. (D-incumbent)

Fairfax County

Chairman, Board of Supervisors

Democratic

Lisa M. Downing (D)

Jeffrey C. McKay (D-incumbent)

Fairfax County

Commonwealth's Attorney

Democratic

Steve T. Descano (D-incumbent)

Edward J. "Ed" Nuttall (D)

Fairfax County

Board of Supervisors-Dranesville District

Democratic

James N. "Jimmy" Bierman (D)

David R. Fiske (D)

Fairfax County

Board of Supervisors-Mason District

Democratic

Jeremy G. Allen (D)

Andres F. Jimenez (D)

Steve S. Lee (D)

Reid G. Voss

Fairfax County

Board of Supervisors-Mount Vernon District

Democratic

Daniel G. "Dan" Storck (D-incumbent)

Maritza Zermeno (D)

Fairfax County

Board of Supervisors-Springfield District

Democratic

John J. Nowadly (D)

Alberto "Albert" Vega (D)

Fairfax County

Sheriff

Democratic

Stacey Ann Kincaid (D-incumbent)

Kelvin Garcia (D)

Loudoun County

Commonwealth's Attorney

Democratic

Buta Biberaj (D-incumbent)

Elizabeth J. Lancaster (D)

Loudoun County

Board of Supervisors-Little River District

Democratic

Lisa M. "Lissa" Savaglio (D)

Laura A. TeKrony (D)

Prince William County

Chairman, Board of Supervisors

Democratic

Ann B. Wheeler (D-incumbent)

Deshundra L. Jefferson (D)

Prince William County

Board of Supervisors-Neabsco District

Democratic

Victor S. Angry (D-incumbent)

Nate J. "Coach" Murphy (D)

Prince William County

Board of Supervisors-Potomac District

Democratic

Andrea O. Bailey (D-incumbent)

Kimberlee J. "Kim" Short (D)

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

House of Delegates: District 21

Prince William County

Republican

John T. Stirrup (R)

Josh J. Quill (R)

House of Delegates: District 65

Spotsylvania County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg City

Republican

Lee Peters, III (R)

Michael G. Kasey (R)

Senate: District 1

Warren County, Shenandoah County, Frederick County, Clarke County, Winchester City

Republican

Brandon H. Monk (R)

Dave A. LaRock (R)

Timmy F. French (R)

James E. Bergida (R)

Lance R. Allen (R)

S. John Massoud (R)

Blaine P. Dunn (R)

Senate: District 27

Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg City

Republican

Tara A. Durant (R)

Matt L. Strickland (R)

Senate: District 29

Stafford County, Prince William County

Republican

Nikki N. Rattray Baldwin (R)

Maria E. Martin (R)

Senate: District 30

Manassas City, Prince William County, Manassas Park City

Republican

Robert P. Ruffolo (R)

Bill C. Woolf, III (R)

Fauquier County

Board of Supervisors-Lee District

Republican

Daron Lee Culbertson (R)

Joseph J. Gray (R)

Fauquier County

Board of Supervisors-Marshall District

Republican

James A. "Jim" Mitchell (R)

A. Regan Washer (R)

Frederick County

Board of Supervisors--Back Creek District

Republican

Mollie A. Brannon (R)

John Jewell (R)

Prince William County

Chairman, Board of Supervisors

Republican

Kenneth A. Knarr (R)

Jeanine M. Lawson (R)

Stafford County

Treasurer

Republican