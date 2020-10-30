DC Board of Education candidates: Here's a look at who's running in this year's election

Twenty candidates are running for the five open seats on the board during a time where the education system is facing numerous challenges due to the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — During 2020's General Election, D.C. residents will have the chance to decide on members of the Board of Education for the District's school system.

The District's State Board of Education aims to provide policy leadership, support, advocacy and oversight of public education to ensure that every student is valued and learns the skills and knowledge necessary to become informed, competent, and contributing global citizens.

Twenty candidates are running for five open seats on the board during a time where the education system is facing numerous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of candidates on the ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites:

DC STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION: AT-LARGE

The winner of this race will replace Ashley MacLeay. She came under controversy earlier this year, with some calling for her resignation, after making what some considered to be, “racially offensive comments” during a Board virtual meeting.

Dorothy Douglas

Douglas has been an ANC Commissioner and lived in Wards 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Website: https://bit.ly/31MM0R5

Martin is a small business owner and a real estate developer.

Website: https://chris4education.com/

Murphy is a former charter school teacher.

Patterson currently serves as a member of the Local School Advisory Team. He also has been appointed to the Every Student Succeeds Act Task Force.

Website: https://www.jacque4dc.com/

Perry is a professor and is Chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University.

Website: http://raviperry4dc.com/

Valentine currently serves as the Board President for Many Languages One Voice.

Website: https://www.valentinefordc.com/

DC STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION: WARD 2

Jack Jacobson, the current officeholder, chose not to run for re-election. He served eight years on the Board, two of those as president.

Allister Chang

Chang is an education advocate with a Master’s degree in public policy. He also served as a Visiting Researcher at the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Website: https://www.allister4ward2.com/

Etesse is the CEO of the Mission Critical Institute for Cybersecurity. He is also an eLearning virtual technology entrepreneur. He was on the founding team of Blackboard, one of the largest online learning platforms.

Website: https://chriseduward2.com/

Harnett is an engineer and also an ANC Commissioner representing Foggy Bottom and the West End.

Website: https://www.jamesforward2.com/

Mehrotra works for the Education Trust, where she advocates for increased teacher diversity and equitable school funding. She previously managed programs for the National Academy of Advanced Teacher Education.

Website: https://sarahforward2schools.com/



DC STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION: WARD 7

Smith has worked as a substitute teacher for D.C. Public Schools. He is a federal program manager, where he reviews internal controls for over 15 departmental organizations to ensure they follow policies and guidelines established by the federal government. He is a former ANC Commissioner in Ward 7.

Website: https://dontrellforward7.com/

Thompson has served as the Chair of the Ward 7 Education Council since 2012. In this role, she works with educators, students, and parents advocating for Ward 7 schools and students to get the necessary resources.

Website: https://ebonirosedc.com/

Williams is running for her third term. She was first elected in 2012. She is currently Chair of the State Board of Education’s Every Student Succeeds Act Task Force. She served as President of the Board in 2017 and in 2018.

Website: http://karenwilliams.vote/

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION: WARD 8

Markus Batchelor currently holds this office. He is running for the at-large seat on the City Council.