DC schools expand in-person learning for students seeking additional support

The in-person learning program will provide tutoring, social-emotional support, physical education and outdoor learning experiences, officials say.

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. students will be allowed to do in-person learning as early as this week throughout October to receive additional support during their virtual learning, D.C. School officials said during a news conference Monday.

The in-person learning opportunity is also known as the Student Support Center and Career and Technical Education (CTE) program will not replace virtual learning, school officials said.

The program will provide tutoring, social-emotional support, physical education and outdoor learning experiences.

Starting this week, Ballou STAY High School will be open to students seeking additional help through the program and the school will welcome back students for its cosmetology and barbering program.

The following schools below will open in the coming days throughout October to house students for the DCPS program:

Bancroft Elementary

Cardozo EC

Eastern High School

Kimball Elementary

Kramer Middle School

Ludlow-Taylor Elementary

Mann Elementary

Noyes Elementary

Tyler Elementary

Phelps ACE High School

Roosevelt High School

Roosevelt STAY

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced during a Monday news conference that the District will make an additional announcement on schools next week.

The District has seen an average of zero deaths for the past two weeks. And the city is now averaging 40 cases of the coronavirus a day--that is a decrease from weeks before.