Fatal crash shuts down lanes of Beltway Outer Loop in Prince George's County

LARGO, Md. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Northbound Interstate 495 in Largo, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers with Maryland State Police's Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on NB I-495 at Central Avenue around 3 a.m. Troopers report at least one vehicle caught fire, and that one person has died as a result of the crash, but have offered no further details about the crash or what led up to it.
As of 6:25 a.m., all lanes of the Beltway Outer Loop remain blocked at Ritchie Marlboro Road for the crash investigation. Traffic is being diverted to MD-214 (Exit 15)
MSP and crash investigators say this is anticipated to be an extended closure and drivers should find alternative routes.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
