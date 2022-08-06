Fatal crash shuts down lanes of Beltway Outer Loop in Prince George's County

Maryland State Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday.

LARGO, Md. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Northbound Interstate 495 in Largo, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers with Maryland State Police's Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on NB I-495 at Central Avenue around 3 a.m. Troopers report at least one vehicle caught fire, and that one person has died as a result of the crash, but have offered no further details about the crash or what led up to it.

As of 6:25 a.m., all lanes of the Beltway Outer Loop remain blocked at Ritchie Marlboro Road for the crash investigation. Traffic is being diverted to MD-214 (Exit 15)

MSP and crash investigators say this is anticipated to be an extended closure and drivers should find alternative routes.