6 taken to hospital after car goes off the road in Annandale

The incident does not appear intentional, police said.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Detectives are on the scene in Annandale after a driver hit four pedestrians with their car Friday afternoon, Fairfax Police said. Six people, including the driver of the car and a passenger, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place when the driver of a car swerved off the road and hit four people on a sidewalk, according to police. One of the pedestrians is currently struggling with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not yet specify why or how the driver left the roadway in the first place, however, they do not think it was intentional.

Maple Place has closed after the incident between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue.

