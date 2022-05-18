One dead, one seriously hurt in I-495 crash in Fairfax Co.

Virginia State Police are still working to determine what led to the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 495 Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-495, north of Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road around 10:15 p.m. VSP troopers report when they arrived at the scene of the crash, one person was dead and another person was seriously hurt. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

Northbound lanes of I-495 were closed for the crash investigation but have since reopened.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, but say it remains under investigation.

This death comes the day the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its early estimate of traffic fatalities for 2021.

NHTSA projects that an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. The projection is the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history.

Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) issued a joint statement on the data.

“The staggering number of deaths occurring on our nation’s roadways is an ongoing crisis that demands urgent attention,” the statement reads, in part. "We are committed to doing everything in our power at the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to make our roads safer—and will be announcing a hearing soon focused on doing just that.”