Police

Woman shot at Anacostia Library, police say

When officers arrived they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, she was unconscious and not breathing.

Police are investigating after a woman was shot at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened at the library on Good Hope Road.

When officers arrived they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, unconscious and not breathing. The woman's current condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials have not identified the woman but MPD says the shooting involved a Special Police Officer (SPO). They have not identified whether the SPO was the person shot, or the person who fired the gun. 

There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

