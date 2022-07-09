3 teens charged in Rockville carjacking after leaving special education school without permission

Police said the facility is a mile away from where the carjacking took place.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a carjacking in Rockville, Maryland, after they left a special education school without authorization, police said.

According to Montgomery County Police Departm3 tenent, the two 14-year-old boys and 15-year-old boys were part of a community-based public residential treatment and educational facility.

Police said the teenagers left the facility without permission.

The incident occurred on July 7 in a parking lot at the 14800 block of Physicians Lane.

A man was sitting in a parked silver Honda CRV when one of the teens approached and implied he had a weapon, police said.

Patrol officers with MPD have notified about three runaways from Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents, which is located one mile from the carjacking location.

The 6th District Special Assignment Team (SAT) discovered the vehicle hours later parked on Southview Drive, in Oxon Hill.

An SAT officer observed the three teens near the vehicle and determined that these were the same three teenagers that left the facility.

Police said the teens were arrested and charged with carjacking.