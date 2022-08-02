Toddler found dead in Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. In the room, they found the girl's body and a woman who was having a medical emergency, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the police department is investigating it as a suspicious death.
The Virginia Department of Health medical examiner is conducting an autopsy of the girl and will provide a report to investigators once it's done.
Anyone with information about what happened can call the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.