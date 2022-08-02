x
Toddler found dead in Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room, police say

The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating it as a suspicious death.
Credit: Артем Константин

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. In the room, they found the girl's body and a woman who was having a medical emergency, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the police department is investigating it as a suspicious death.

The Virginia Department of Health medical examiner is conducting an autopsy of the girl and will provide a report to investigators once it's done.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

