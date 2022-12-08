x
Police

Police release image of car connected to deadly double shooting in Northwest DC

Investigators say they believe more than one shooter is responsible and are on the lookout for a silver car.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. 

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near Connecticut Ave. and Florida Ave. in NW just after 9:30 p.m.

In a press conference Thursday night, police said officers in the area heard the gunshots and found a man who had been shot. Later, a second victim was found nearby. 

One of the men has since died from his injuries while the second victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. The man killed has been identified as 31-year-old Stephon Johns of Northeast D.C. 

Investigators say they believe more than one shooter is responsible and are on the lookout for a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia with unknown tags.  

Anyone with information can contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. 

Credit: MPD

