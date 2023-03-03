Police: 2 men arrested, officers find ghost gun inside stolen car

USCP officers claim they found an M-4 style “ghost gun” and a Glock handgun with a full auto switch (machine gun) near the Capitol Complex.

WASHINGTON — Two men are facing charges after officers claim they found an M-4 style “ghost gun” and a Glock handgun with a full auto switch (machine gun) near the Capitol Complex.

According to The United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers were patrolling the perimeter of the complex near the Senate Park around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The two officers say they walked up to a stolen Acura near E Street and New Jersey Avenue and ordered two men out of the car.

USCP claims that is when the officers noticed a gun inside the stolen vehicle.

Officers say the suspects ran away. While one was quickly arrested, the second suspect ran to a nearby apartment building on E Street, where officers claim he locked himself inside.

Hours later, the USCP Crisis Negotiation Team convinced the man to come out of the apartment.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Kwame T. Keith of Hyattsville, Maryland and 19-year-old Justin B. Campos of Landover, Maryland.

Both men face several charges including: