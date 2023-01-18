Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking

Detectives are working to locate and identify a third suspect after an armed carjacking Tuesday on Silver Hill Road in Suitland.

SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.

The victim told officers he had been carjacked at gunpoint. Officers spotted the carjacked vehicle about 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills.

The Prince George's County Police Department said they authorized a police chase that ended at Southern Avenue and Eastern Avenue in Southeast, D.C., when the suspects crashed into a tree.

Police said three occupants ran from the car after the crash. Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody nearby.

A loaded ghost gun was recovered inside of the car, police said. Detectives are working to locate and identify the third suspect.

The 14-year-old suspect is from District Heights.

The 15-year-old suspect, who is from Suitland, was arrested in January 2022 on carjacking charges, police said.

Both are in custody in D.C.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call detectives at 301-516-3788.