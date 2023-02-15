Boy, 17, brings loaded ghost gun on Meade High School grounds

The boy was found in possession of the gun and marijuana, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MEADE, Md. — Anne Arundel Police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody for bringing a loaded ghost gun to school on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Anne Arundel County Police were tipped off by DC Police after they had received a report of an armed person at Meade High School in Fort Meade, Maryland. The school resource officer assigned to the high school quickly identified the student via video footage, and gave officers information about where he usually hangs out after school.

Around 3 p.m., officers searching the area found the boy near Annapolis and Ridge Roads. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of the loaded gun and about 320 grams of marijuana, police said.