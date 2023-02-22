Police: Two teens charged with carjacking, found with loaded ghost gun

Officers say they found the loaded weapon while arresting two teens for carjacking. The teens have been charged as adults.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after officers found a loaded ghost gun while arresting two teenage boys for carjacking Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), both of the 17-year-old suspects are from District Heights and are being charged as adults.

Officers with the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team say they spotted the carjacked Toyota Camry near Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue in Oxen Hill around 4:30 p.m.

The car's owner reported being carjacked at gunpoint the night before in the 1700 block of Dansbury Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

When officers attempted to stop the car, they say the driver refused to pull over and a chase began. A short time later, the car was disabled near 13th Street and Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. The teens reportedly ran but were later apprehended by police.

Officers say they later found a ghost gun in the car.

The Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged the 17-year-olds with unauthorized use of a vehicle and a handgun-related charge. The teens remain in custody in D.C.

