Police investigate deadly shooting in Lorton

Investigators say the man was shot multiple times in the upper body.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LORTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to a series of unconnected shootings also reported in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Lorton, Virginia on New Year's Eve night.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 9500 block of Unity Lane. When officers arrived they found a man dead inside the home.

Investigators say the man was shot multiple times in the upper body.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Division are investigating.

There is no word on who the man found dead was and no suspect information has been released.

Police have not said anything regarding a possible motive.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or text FCCS plus tip to 847411.

WATCH NEXT: Man found shot in Southeast DC later dies