Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made.

The victim in this case has not yet been identified by police. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.