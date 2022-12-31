Police search for suspects in deadly Southeast DC shooting

Reekey Garner, 32, died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed in Southeast Friday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of 12th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man shot, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a public information officer for the department.

Hickman said the man, later identified as Reekey Garner of Northeast D.C., was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. He later died. Garner's death was the 203rd homicide of the year in the District.

Detectives are still working to figure out exactly what happened. They are asking for the public's help in finding a dark-colored four-door sedan wanted in connection to the shooting. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading westbound on I Street Southeast, according to police. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information for the detectives handling the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099, or text the department's tip line at 50411.