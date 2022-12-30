Fairfax County police say three separate shootings could be related

The shootings, which resulted in minor injuries and property damage, happened over the last six months.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating three separate shootings in Fairfax County that could be related. The shootings left people injured and property damaged over the last six months.

The Fairfax County Police Department reports all three incidents happened in the Bailey’s Crossroads area in parking lots near the 5500 block of Leesburg Pike.

The first shooting happened on the night of July 16. Officers say they were called after a resident reported his vehicle had been struck by an unknown projectile. The vehicle had damage consistent with what detectives believed to be gunfire.

The owner said they were leaving a car meet-up in the area before the shooting occurred. One person at the event suffered a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening.

The second shooting was reported at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 23. Officers responded to the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street, just west of the 5500 block of Leesburg Pike, after two residents said their cars had been struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in that shooting.

At 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 28, police claim officers were in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Leesburg Pike where a car meet-up was ongoing. Officials said that after clearing the parking lot, officers discovered several vehicles were struck by gunfire and two people suffered minor injuries.

Detectives suspect all three shootings are related.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 0. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and online by clicking here.