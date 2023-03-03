Howard Co. Police investigate suspicious death

Officers arrived to investigate a reported home invasion when they found a man dead inside the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Howard County, Maryland Friday morning.

According to a release from Howard County, officers were called to the 6000 block of Old Washington Road for a possible home invasion around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a home with signs of trauma.

One person was taken into custody, according to Howard County officials.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was also called to extinguish a small fire at the home.

Police have not identified the victim and there is no word on exactly how they died at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

WATCH NEXT: Shocking video shows the moment a car crashed killing a pedestrian and destroying part of a building

The crash happened on Feb. 8 in East Baltimore. The crash killed a pedestrian and buried two cars in bricks from a collapsing building after the crash. The Maryland Office of Attorney General released the video on March 2 of the crash which caused a building to partially collapse.