Howard Co. Police investigate suspicious death

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Howard County, Maryland Friday morning.
According to a release from Howard County, officers were called to the 6000 block of Old Washington Road for a possible home invasion around 10:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a home with signs of trauma.
One person was taken into custody, according to Howard County officials.
Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was also called to extinguish a small fire at the home.
Police have not identified the victim and there is no word on exactly how they died at this time.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
