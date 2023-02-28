Man dead after police encounter in Northwest DC

The police department's internal affairs division is handling the investigation. Body-worn camera will be reviewed from the incident.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department says a man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an encounter with officers in Northwest D.C. late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Park Road Northwest, off of 14th Street Northwest, after a report of sounds of gunshots in the area. Once at the scene, they found casings on the ground, but no victim in the area.

Officers were able to get descriptions of people believed to be persons of interests. They were able to find a person who fit the description of a person described, and they asked him to stop. The man refused to stop.

One of the officers announced to the other officers that the person had a gun in his hand, according to police. At that point, officers discharged their firearm toward the man. The person of interest then ran away from the scene, said MPD Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons.

Soon after, not too far away on Meridian Place Northwest, off of 14th Street Northwest, one of the officers saw the man and attempted to stop him, but he again ran away, Parsons said.

He was later found in a nearby alleyway behind a residence with what police say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was found at the scene.

Police said witnesses in neighborhood described the suspect as shooting himself. The police department's internal affairs division is handling the investigation. Body-worn camera will be reviewed from the incident.