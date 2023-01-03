Fire prompts evacuations at Howard Plaza Towers East

WASHINGTON — Residents were evacuated after a fire was reported at a Howard University dormitory Wednesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Howard University Department of Public Safety, DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire at Howard Plaza Towers East.
A "Bison Safe" alert, which goes to students, faculty and staff, was sent out saying, "Fire emergency at the East Towers Building. The building should be evacuated immediately."
Howard University asked people to avoid the area as crews arrive.
"Please avoid the area," the university tweeted. "Follow all instructions from first responders on site."
A fire department spokesman confirmed that the fire has since been extinguished and appears to have started due to a dryer.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
