Double shooting reported in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Two people were shot in the area of Rock Spring Drive and Parkstone Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A shooting in the Upper Marlboro community of Prince George's County, Maryland on Thursday has left two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, two people were reportedly shot in the area of Rock Spring Drive and Parkstone Drive.

Police have also not said how severe the victim's injuries were.

Investigators have not said if any suspects were in custody or if anyone was being sought.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide further updates.

UP NEXT: Man stabbed to death inside Petworth Neighborhood Library

A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death inside the Petworth Neighborhood Library in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A call came in to police dispatchers around 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing that had occurred at the library in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing.