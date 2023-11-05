Police officers in Fairfax County shoot, kill man

Law enforcement is investigating in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway, which is in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after Fairfax County Police officers shot and killed a man on Thursday afternoon, the police department said.

The Fairfax County Police Department first tweeted about the shooting at 4:30 p.m.

The police department claims that an officer struggled with a man in a parking lot. At some point, officers discharged their firearms, striking and killing the man.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The police department didn't say why the officer was struggling with the man or what led up to the altercation. They also haven't said how many officers fired their weapons.

Police haven't provided any further details.

Officers are in the 6300 blk Richmond Hwy after an officer struggled with a man in a parking lot. Officers discharged their firearms during the struggle. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/hJVvivYB9V — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 11, 2023

