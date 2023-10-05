2 critically wounded in District Heights shooting

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Tanow Drive in District Heights, Maryland.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland on Wednesday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Around 9:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Tanow Drive in District Heights for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot.

The police department said the two people were in critical condition.

There was no information on what led up to the shooting.

No further details were provided.

