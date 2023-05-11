Man shot near Gallery Place Metro station

A man is in the hospital and police are still searching for suspects.

WASHINGTON — A shooting near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night.

DC Police were called to the 700 block of 7th Street Northwest for the reported shooting just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing, according to Public Information Officer Sean Hick. The severity of the man's injuries, and his current condition are not known at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Metro spokesperson Sherri Ly told WUSA9 that the shooting did not occur on Metro property, but Metro Transit Police officers were on the scene Wednesday to assist, because some street closures were impacting bus service and entrances to the Metro station.

Closures in place for the initial investigation of the shooting are no longer in place as of Thursday morning.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in this case. Anyone who may have seen what happened or have additional information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.