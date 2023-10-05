x
Crime

Police investigate deadly Northwest DC shooting; suspects sought

A call came around 4:50 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 9th and Decatur Streets, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — Police in Northwest D.C. are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they found a man who was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Police later said that the victim did not survive. 

When WUSA9 crews arrived at the scene, there were shell casings scattered all over the roadway, which was closed to traffic while police investigated.

The only suspect information that police were able to provide was that they're looking for two men in a gray vehicle with heavily tinted windows. 

No other information on the shooting has been provided. 

