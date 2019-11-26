WASHINGTON — The District is on track to set another bad record, with a total of 152 murders as we near the end of 2019, according to data released by D.C. Police.



There were 143 by this date last year.

D.C. Police officers saturated many violent neighborhoods in the city late Monday night in an effort to cease the bloodshed. Now, the officers are getting another set of eyes.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the expansion of the city’s crime camera network.

140 new cameras will be added to the network of 205.

"These cameras have been extremely beneficial in closing cases," Chief Newsham said at a Monday press conference.

The cameras will be added to areas with a history of crime, especially gun violence. The targeted areas include the U Street Corridor, Columbia Heights, Shaw, Saratoga, Greenway, Congress Heights, Southwest and Washington Highlands.

RELATED: ‘We want to make a difference’ | Vets show off artificial intelligence meant to stop active shooters before shots are fired

WUSA

The city is investing $5 million for the expansion. The new cameras will produce high-resolution images, store more video, and automatically turn toward the sound of gunshots.

"Investments in technology are a critical part of our efforts to combat crime and build a safer, strong D.C.," Mayor Bowser said.

The city began its CCTV network in 2000, with cameras placed downtown to monitor large-scale events. They were placed in residential areas starting in 2006.

The first set of cameras will be installed next week.

RELATED: Teenager shot multiple times in District Heights, Md. was visiting a friend, police say

RELATED: Law enforcement, federal prosecutors double down on efforts to trace illegal guns in DMV

RELATED: Does Loudoun County need a police department?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.