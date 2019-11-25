DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — District Heights Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot multiple times on Sunday.

Authorities say they were called to the scene of the 6300 block of Sun Valley Terrace, where the teenager was visiting a friend. Police say that around 3 p.m., the teenage boy was shot three times outside a residential area.

According to police, the teenager was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the teen is expected to survive.

It is still unclear what the motive for the crime was, according to police. Authorities have not yet named a suspect for the crime.

Those who may have any information regarding the shooting are encouraged to call Prince George's County Police Department's Crime Solvers unit at 1-866-511-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Law enforcement, federal prosecutors double down on efforts to trace illegal guns in DMV

The shooting occurred the same month that federal prosecutors and local agencies in the DMV launched Project Guardian . The initiative is meant to expand resources between stateside and federal agencies in the DMV -- such as U.S. Attorneys Offices in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. -- to help prevent gun trafficking and possession of illegal firearms.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly shooting of violence interrupter in Southeast, DC

RELATED: Man shot by police on tarmac of Las Vegas airport

RELATED: Man found shot to death in car in Beltsville

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.