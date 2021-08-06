Tennessee man who helped others enter Capitol pleads guilty to misdemeanor

Bryan Ivey, 28, of Cookeville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot Tuesday morning – the latest defendant to formally acknowledge their participation in the storming of the Capitol.

Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, of Tennessee, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $500 fine.

Ivey was arrested in March in his home in Cookeville, Tennessee, on four counts, including entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

In a statement of facts, the Department of Justice said Ivey can be seen in public footage and surveillance video entering the Capitol through the window smashed in by Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola. The DOJ said Ivey walked to a nearby door and assisted others in entering the building.

On Tuesday, Ivey appeared virtually before U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to enter a plea of guilty on the parading count. During a brief hearing, Ivey said he understood the implications of the plea deal and that no one had coerced him into it. Ivey’s attorney and Justice Department lawyers said they had not reached a sentencing agreement, so Cooper will decide what, if any, prison time Ivey serves.

Ivey is the latest Capitol riot defendant to enter a plea in the case. Last week, Joshua and Jessica Bustle, a husband and wife from Virginia, both pleaded guilty to the same parading count as Ivey. On Wednesday, an Indiana grandmother of five, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, is expected to plead guilty and become the first defendant in the Capitol riot case to actually be sentenced. In a sentencing document filed with the court, the DOJ says it will recommend she serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine.

Ivey is scheduled to appear in court again for his sentencing on September 28 at 11 a.m.