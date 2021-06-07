Pennsylvania man charged Capitol police with stun gun, DOJ says

Alan William Byerly is accused of assaulting officers and an Associated Press photographer during the Capitol riot on January 6.

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man attempted to use a stun gun on officers before assaulting them and an Associated Press photographer during the Capitol riot, according to new charging documents filed in federal court Wednesday.

Alan William Byerly, of Pennsylvania, was arrested Wednesday on five counts, including assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to charging documents filed in U.S. District Court in D.C., body worn camera footage shows Byerly – wearing a distinctive “Kutztown” beanie and a neon safety yellow long-sleeve shirt – raise his hand and activate a stun gun-like device before charging at officers.

#CapitolRiot: Alan William Byerly, of Pennsylvania, has been arrested for allegedly charging police with a stun gun-like device on January 6. He's accused of assault on a federal law enforcement officer and obstruction of law enforcement, among other charges. @wusa9 @EricFlackTV pic.twitter.com/wWGF4MwmBG — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 7, 2021

After officers were able to disarm Byerly of the stun gun, investigators say he continued to charge at and strike officers – including attempting to rip a baton from one.

The Justice Department says public footage from January 6 also appears to capture Byerly joining other members of the pro-Trump mob in assaulting a credentialed Associated Press photographer.

The FBI released photographs of Byerly on February 3 as part of a batch of unidentified suspects. Two months later, according to the Justice Department, a tipster identified Byerly as a resident of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, who had allegedly told a friend he was “just waiting to be arrest because he knows his picture has been publicized.”

Byerly was taken into custody Wednesday in Pennsylvania. It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon whether he had yet made an initial appearance before a judge.

Byerly is the latest defendant charged in connection with assaults on the media on January 6. Shane Woods, of Illinois, is accused of assaulting police and a New York Times photographer during the Capitol riot. Last week, two other men, Zvonimir Jurlina and Gabriel Brown, both of New York, were charged with destroying media equipment on the Capitol grounds.

