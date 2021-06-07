Bodycam video shows man stealing badge, radio from Officer Fanone during Capitol riot melee

Thomas Sibick, of New York, is charged with stealing from DC Police Officer Michael Fanone while he was being assaulted during the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — New video released by the Justice Department Tuesday shows rioters assaulting and stealing from police during the Capitol riot on January 6.

Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York and Bruno Cua, 18, of Milton, Georgia, have both been indicted on several charges, including assaulting federal officers. Mobile and security camera footage allegedly shows both defendants aggressively confronting Capitol and D.C. police, with one body camera recording allegedly showing Sibick robbing the badge and radio of injured DC Police Officer Mike Fanone.

In the body camera footage, Sibick appears to be one of several rioters confronting Fanone on the west side of the Capitol. As rioters attempt to pull Fanone into the crowd, Sibick allegedly uses his left hand to pull off Fanone's badge before switching hands and then pulling on Fanone's radio antenna to dislodge the device.

Court documents reveal that Fanone's vest had a large tear caused by a rioter who forcibly tore off his badge. Defense attorneys for Sibick argued he was just trying to help pull the officer away from the rioters.

Prosecutors say Sibick first claimed he tossed the stolen badge in the trash along with the police radio, but ultimately admitted he buried the badge in his backyard. Investigators have not determined what happened to Fanone’s radio.

An additional Instagram story reportedly uploaded from Sibick's personal device allegedly shows him at the frontlines of the rioters where at one point he screams out: "We're pushing forward now!"

The Justice Department also released CCTV footage from inside the Capitol Tuesday allegedly showing Cua with a baton in-hand approaching the doors to the Senate chamber. When security personnel tried to block the entrance, the DOJ says Cua pushed one of the officers against the door before other rioters overpowered the police, allowing Cua to walk onto the floor of the chamber.

Photos provided in court documents allegedly show Cua in the chamber talking with other rioters. A separate screenshot from what is reportedly Cua's personal Instagram account depicts a post in which Cua allegedly confesses he had "stormed the Capitol with hundreds of thousands of Patriots."

Cua has since become the youngest person to be indicted in relation to the Capitol riots.

After initially being denied bond because of a judge's concern with his violent rhetoric on social media, Cua was ordered released from jail in March after contracting COVID-19. Cua subsequently pleaded not guilty to all charges in June. He remains released on personal recognizance under custody of his parents.

In March, a federal judge reversed a ruling from a magistrate judge to keep Sibick under house arrest, instead opting for incarceration after Sibick allegedly lied to investigators about the Fanone's badge on three separate occasions.

Sibick remains incarcerated while he awaits trial.