Worshipers try to figure out how to rebuild after car barrels into southern Maryland church

Three people were injured when the driver of a Mercedes broke through a wall at Calvert County Baptist Church. The room is usually packed after Sunday services.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Parishioners say it's a miracle that no one was killed when a car barreled into the middle of the Calvert County Baptist Church right after services on Sunday.

But they're still trying to figure out how to rebuild.

"It was almost like a blur shot out of a cannon," said one church member. "I just saw this black dot almost. The engine was getting louder and louder. And then it just went right into the church."

Glenn Barcliff was just wrapping up the sound board after worship when the car blasted through the wall.

"Only thing that saved my life was this pole right here," he said, patting the pillar that stopped the Mercedes from roaring right into the audio visual room. "This is my savior right here...Other than that, the car would have gotten me and my other colleague."

Barcliff says he raced into the other room and dragged the unconscious driver out of the Mercedes.

“Foot was still pressed on the accelerator," he said. "I just heard the motor screaming, tires still spinning, and was just smoke."

Dolly Grifffin, who was standing in the lobby, thought the church was under attack.

“My first thought was it was a bomb or some type of explosion,” she said.

Police are still trying to determine what caused a parishioner to crash her car into the Calvert County Baptist Church, breaking through one wall, damaging a second wall, and injuring herself and two other worshipers. One person had to be flown to the hospital.

But church members say the room where the car finally stopped is usually packed with people gathered for fellowship after the sermon.

"The ladies decided to put everything in the lobby. That’s God!” said Alphonso Hawkins.

Calvert County Baptist Church had just celebrated the pastor's second anniversary, and the church's 23rd.

Parishioners have started a GoFundMe to help pay for costs insurance won’t cover. They’re unsure when they’ll get the lights back on and the damage repaired.