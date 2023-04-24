x
Maryland

1 hurt after car crashes into Silver Spring eyeglass store

The car crashed through the MyEyeDoctor store in downtown Silver Spring Sunday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — One person was hospitalized after a car drove into an eyeglass store and doctor's office in downtown Silver Spring Sunday morning. Montgomery County firefighters were called to the MyEyeDr. store in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue for a call of a car into a building around 10 a.m. 

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. No one was inside the store at the time because it is closed on Sundays. 

It's unclear what caused the car to drive into the building. Building inspectors were called to assess the structural integrity of the building. Those on scene did not offer an estimate for the amount of damage caused by the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. No further updates were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

