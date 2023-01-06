2 teens seriously injured after being hit by car, police arrest woman for driving while intoxicated

The teens were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman is facing charges after she reportedly hit two teenagers with a car while driving under the influence of alcohol in Aquia Harbour Wednesday night.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Aquia Harbour Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Aquia Drive just before 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two 14-year-old had been hit by a car. The teens were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

Police say the 39-year-old driver stayed on scene after hitting the teens and officers noticed she had glassy, bloodshot eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at (540) 659-2020.

