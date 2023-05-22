2 hospitalized after car crashes into unoccupied school bus in Gaithersburg

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police and firefighters are investigating after a car slammed into a school bus in Montgomery County Friday morning. Firefighters with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said the school bus did not have any children aboard at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the area of East Village Avenue and Plum Creek Drive just before 9 a.m. for a report of a crash. Firefighters said two people, a young adult and a child in the car, were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Police are still looking into what led up to the crash. Drivers in the area should expect a police presence while the investigation continues.

Additional details were not immediately available Friday.