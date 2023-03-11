Woman shot outside Westfield Wheaton Mall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot outside Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.
Fourth District officers from Montgomery County Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 111600 block of Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton, Maryland, around 11 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, officials said. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time; this includes her age and name.
Police say the shooting happened outside of the Target and Costco parking lot at Wheaton mall.
A man was taken into custody, police said. His identity was not immediately released.
Montgomery County Police say the scene is secure, and there is no current threat to the community.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
