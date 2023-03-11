Woman shot outside Westfield Wheaton Mall

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured outside Westfield Wheaton Mall, authorities said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot outside Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

Fourth District officers from Montgomery County Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 111600 block of Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton, Maryland, around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, officials said. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time; this includes her age and name.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the Target and Costco parking lot at Wheaton mall.

A man was taken into custody, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Montgomery County Police say the scene is secure, and there is no current threat to the community.