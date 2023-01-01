Police: Deadly shooting, stabbing of couple at Maryland home was possibly done in self defense

Duncan died from gunshot wounds, and Moore died from a stab wound, police said in a statement. Two other individuals, a child, and an adult were also shot.

CLINTON, Md. — Prince George’s County police are investigating a claim that a fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and man inside a home in Clinton, Maryland, on New Year’s Day, was done in self-defense.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department released further details about the domestic-related incident.

Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead on the scene at the house located in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road around 6 a.m., according to police. The couple both lived in the home and were in a relationship, PGPD said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Duncan died from gunshot wounds, and Moore died from a stab wound, police said in a statement.

Two other individuals, a child, and an adult were also shot within the same home. They suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The two remain hospitalized and are in stable condition.

All individuals who were home at the time of the incident have been identified, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances of the incident, which was isolated to the home. The police department said it is working with the Prince George’s State Attorney’s Office to determine any possible charges.

Investigators are, preliminarily, looking into the possibility that the incident was a “self-defense or defense of others case,” officials said in a news release.