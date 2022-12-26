2 men injured in shooting at DC hotel; suspects still on the loose

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting at a D.C. hotel in the early morning hours of Monday that left two men injured.
Four men wearing black hoodies were last seen fleeing in a black sedan and DC police need public help with locating the vehicle.
At around 3:19 a.m., the officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center in the 600 block of K Street for a reported shooting.
Once on the scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were found conscious and breathing, according to police. The two were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four bullet holes and broken glasses from the hotel were visible at the scene.
The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan. The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of the shooting is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
